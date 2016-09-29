Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FDG Evehicles updates on disposal of shares by Li Ka-shing

Fdg Electric Vehicles Ltd <0729.HK> : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY A SHAREHOLDER . received two individual substantial shareholder notices from Li Ka Shing Foundation stating Li Ka-shing deemed to have disposed of certain shares of Co .Li Ka-shing was deemed to be interested in an aggregate of 1.11 bln shares of Co, representing about 4.93% of total number of shares in issue of Co.

FDG Electric Vehicles reports FY net loss of HK$228.2 million<0729.HK>

FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd <0729.HK>: Final results for the year ended 31 March 2016 . FY revenue hk$363.4 million versus hk$303.6 million a year ago . FY net loss hk$228.2 million versus loss of hk$409.8 million a year ago . Says no dividend was paid or declared by the company during the year .Impact of brexit is hard to quantified, but it is no doubt that uncertainty and instability of world's socio-economic environment are increased.

FDG Electric Vehicles updates on grant of permission for manufacture of pure electric new energy passenger vehicles<0729.HK>

FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd <0729.HK>: Inside information - grant of the permission for manufacture of pure electric new energy passenger vehicles <0729.HK> .