Truly International Holdings posts‍ unaudited net consolidated turnover of about HK$1,787 MLN for Sept

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Truly International Holdings Ltd <0732.HK>:Unaudited net consolidated turnover of group was approximately HK$1,787 million for September.

Truly International announces placing and subscription of new shares

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Truly International Holdings Ltd <0732.HK>:To place 160 million new shares to not less than six placees at price of HK$2.02 per new share.On assumption that all placing shares are fully placed, aggregate gross proceeds of placing will be HK$323.2 million.Co has also agreed to allot and issue 53.3 million new shares at subscription price which is equal to placing price of HK$2.02 per new share.Aggregate gross proceeds of subscription will be approximately HK$107.7 million.

Truly International updates on formation of joint venture co

June 19 (Reuters) - Truly International Holdings Ltd <0732.HK>::Discloseable transaction formation of a joint venture company .Unit entered into JV agreement with Renshou County People's Government, Renshou Industries and Sichuan IC Fund.Total investment of JV company will be RMB12.50 billion.

Truly International posts HY net profit down 12.3 pct to about HK$393 million<0732.HK>

Truly International Holdings Ltd <0732.HK>: Says HY revenue hk$9.72 billion, up 2.2% . Directors have resolved to pay a second interim dividend of 3 hk cents per share . Expects better performance in revenue growth and profits growth from core operating segment businesses in second half of 2016 . HY profit attributable to the owners of the company for the period has been decreased by 12.3% to about hk$393 million . Expects better performance in revenue growth and profits growth from fingerprint identification module business in second half of 2016 .

Truly International says group's turnover for July was HK$1.82 bln<0732.HK>

Truly International Holdings Ltd <0732.HK>: Announcement - monthly unaudited turnover for July 2016 <0732.HK> . Unaudited net consolidated turnover of the group was approximately HK$ 1.82 billion for July 2016 .

YMC signs 14.1 bln won contract with TRULY SEMICONDUCTORS

YMC Co., Ltd. <155650.KQ>: Says it signs a contract with TRULY SEMICONDUCTORS LTD., to supply LCD manufacturing equipment in HK, China .Says contract price of 14.1 billion won.

Truly International's June turnover was about HK$ 1.85 bln<0732.HK>

Truly International Holdings Ltd <0732.HK>: Net consolidated turnover of the group was approximately hk$ 1.85 billion for June 2016 .

Truly International says unit entered into the L5 second phase equipment disassembly services agreement<0732.HK>

Truly International Holdings Ltd <0732.HK>: truly intl-discloseable transaction l5 second phase equipment disassembly services agreement <0732.HK> . Unit entered into the l5 second phase equipment disassembly services agreement with ymc . YMC agreed to provide certain second phase equipment disassembly services to truly semiconductors . YMC agreed to provide certain second phase equipment disassembly services to Truly Semiconductors for total service fees of $12.3 MLN .

Truly International Holdings says co entered facility agreement<0732.HK>

Truly International Holdings Ltd <0732.HK>: Facility agreement with specific performance covenant <0732.HK> . On 20 June 2016, company as guarantor and unit, Truly Semiconductors Limited, as borrower entered into a facility agreement . Term loan facility in the amount of HK$4.5 billion has been granted to the borrower for a term of 48 months .

Truly International updates on monthly unaudited turnover for May 2016<0732.HK>

Truly International Holdings Ltd <0732.HK>: Says unaudited net consolidated turnover of the group was approximately hk$1.62 billion for May 2016 .