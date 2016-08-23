Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd <0737.HK>: FY net profit attributable to owners of the company decreased 2% year-on-year to RMB511 million . Says total dividend of RMB56.6 cents per share . Says proposed a final dividend of RMB8.2 cents per share . Proposed special final dividend of RMB40 cents per share . FY group's shared aggregate net toll revenue increased by 4% to RMB2.00 billion . Global economy is facing growing uncertainty after UK voted to leave EU .