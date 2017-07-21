Lee & Man Chemical Co Ltd (0746.HK)
0746.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.39HKD
20 Oct 2017
4.39HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$4.39
HK$4.39
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
262,918
262,918
52-wk High
HK$5.04
HK$5.04
52-wk Low
HK$2.22
HK$2.22
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Lee & Man Chemical Co expects profit attributable for HY expects to raise by more than 100%
July 21 (Reuters) - Lee & Man Chemical Co Ltd <0746.HK>:profit attributable for six months ended 30 June 2017 expected to increase by more than 100%.Expected result due to an increase in volume and selling prices of products sold by group. Full Article