Lee & Man Chemical Co Ltd (0746.HK)

0746.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.39HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$4.39
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
262,918
52-wk High
HK$5.04
52-wk Low
HK$2.22

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lee & Man Chemical Co expects ‍profit attributable for HY expects to raise by more than 100%​
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 

July 21 (Reuters) - Lee & Man Chemical Co Ltd <0746.HK>:‍profit attributable for six months ended 30 June 2017 expected to increase by more than 100%​.Expected result due to an increase in volume and selling prices of products sold by group.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

