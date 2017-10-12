China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd (0750.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Singyes Solar Technologies issues notes in principal amount of $160 mln
Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd <0750.HK>:Entered purchase agreement in connection with issue of notes in aggregate principal amount of $160 million.Application has been made for listing of notes on Hong Kong stock exchange.Net proceeds from offering of notes will be approximately USD157.8 million. Full Article
China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings says Wang Zhijun has ceased to be CFO
China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd <0750.HK>: China singyes solar technologies holdings ltd - wang zhijun has ceased to be chief financial officer .China singyes solar technologies holdings ltd- yu chon man and guo yangyang have been appointed as co-cfos with effect from 25 october 2016. Full Article
China Singyes Solar Technologies issues positive profit alert<0750.HK>
China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd <0750.HK>: Positive profit alert <0750.HK> . Expected result due to revenue from curtain wall and green building business increase because of economy recovery . Expected that the group's interim results for the period ended 30 June 2016 would record a considerable increase in net profit . Full Article
China Singyes Solar Technologies says unit entered sale and purchase agreements<0750.HK>
China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd <0750.HK>: Discloseable transaction disposal of assets <0750.HK> . 28 June unit entered into sale and purchase agreements with the Zhu Hai Hua Jing New Energy Technology . Deal for consideration shall be RMB200 million . Full Article
China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd issues fy 2015 profit warning
China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd:Expected that the group's annual results for the year 2015 would record a considerable decrease in the consolidated profit.Decrease in the group's consolidated profit attributable to decrease in revenue from curtain wall business. Full Article