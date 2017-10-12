Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Singyes Solar Technologies issues notes in principal amount of $160 mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd <0750.HK>:Entered purchase agreement in connection with issue of notes in aggregate principal amount of $160 million.Application has been made for listing of notes on Hong Kong stock exchange​.‍Net proceeds from offering of notes will be approximately USD157.8 million​.

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings says Wang Zhijun has ceased to be CFO

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd <0750.HK>: China singyes solar technologies holdings ltd - wang zhijun has ceased to be chief financial officer .China singyes solar technologies holdings ltd- yu chon man and guo yangyang have been appointed as co-cfos with effect from 25 october 2016.

China Singyes Solar Technologies issues positive profit alert<0750.HK>

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd <0750.HK>: Positive profit alert <0750.HK> . Expected result due to revenue from curtain wall and green building business increase because of economy recovery . Expected that the group's interim results for the period ended 30 June 2016 would record a considerable increase in net profit .

China Singyes Solar Technologies says unit entered sale and purchase agreements<0750.HK>

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd <0750.HK>: Discloseable transaction disposal of assets <0750.HK> . 28 June unit entered into sale and purchase agreements with the Zhu Hai Hua Jing New Energy Technology . Deal for consideration shall be RMB200 million .

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd issues fy 2015 profit warning

China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd:Expected that the group's annual results for the year 2015 would record a considerable decrease in the consolidated profit.Decrease in the group's consolidated profit attributable to decrease in revenue from curtain wall business.