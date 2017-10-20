Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Skyworth Digital Holdings says unit ‍entered into factoring agreement and leaseback agreement

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd <0751.HK>:Unit ‍entered into factoring agreement and leaseback agreement with Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus​.‍Shenzhen Chuangwei Financial Leasing to provide factoring services to Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus for RMB499.5 million.Unit to provide sale and leaseback services of motor vehicle to Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus for RMB500,000 ​.

Skyworth Digital sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net profit down 84.15 pct to 88.47 pct

Oct 17(Reuters) - Skyworth Digital Co Ltd <000810.SZ> : :Sees Q1~Q3 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 84.15 percent to 88.47 percent, or to be 40 million yuan to 55 million yuan.Says Q1~Q3 FY 2016 net profit was 347.0 million yuan.The main reason for the forecast is increased material price of DDR3、EMMC Flash and NOR Flash.

Skyworth Digital Holdings sees 9-mnth net profit attributable RMB40 mln to RMB55 mln

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd <0751.HK>::Sees 9-mnth net profit attributable RMB40 million to RMB55 million, 84.15-88.47 percent lower than corresponding period last year.

Skyworth Digital total TV sales volume for group down 2 pct in Sept

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd <0751.HK>::Group's total TV sales volume recorded a decline of 2 pct year-on-year in September .

Skyworth Digital unit to set up semiconductor JV and fund

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Skyworth Digital Co Ltd <000810.SZ>:* Says wholly owned unit will invest 50 million yuan to set up a semiconductor JV with partners and hold 50 percent stake in JV .* Says wholly owned unit will invest 4 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based investment fund with partners and hold 40 percent stake in fund .

Skyworth Digital to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 8

June 2(Reuters) - Skyworth Digital Co Ltd <000810.SZ> ::* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 7.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8.

Skyworth Digital says China market total TV sales volume in Sept 5 pct lower

Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd <0751.HK> :Tv business unit in china market recorded decline of 5% in its total tv sales volume year-on-year in september 2016.

Skyworth Digital updates on TV sales in July 2016<0751.HK>

Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd <0751.HK>: Tv business unit in China market recorded growth of 1% and 3% in total tv sales volume yoy in July 2016 and in April to July 2016, respectively . Tv business unit recorded growth of 40% in its overall tv sales volume year-on-year in July 2016 .

Skyworth Digital appoints Lai Weide as chairman;Lin Wei Ping resigns<0751.HK>

Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd <0751.HK>: Appointment of an executive director, change of chairman and grant of share options to new director <0751.HK> . Lai Weide was appointed as the chairman of the board and an executive director . Lin Wei Ping has ceased to be the chairman of the board with effect from 8 July 2016 .

Skyworth Digital says in June, TV business unit recorded a y-o-y growth of 57% in overall tv sales volume<0751.HK>

Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd <0751.HK>: The TV business unit recorded growth of 57% in its overall tv sales volume year-on-year in June 2016 .