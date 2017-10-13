Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Air China carried more passengers, mail and cargo in Sept from year ago

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Air China Ltd <601111.SS><0753.HK>:Says Sept passengers carried up 3.8 percent y/y, mail and cargo carried up 7.3 percent y/y.

Boc Aviation enters into agreement with Air China

Boc Aviation Ltd : Discloseable transaction in relation to the purchase and leaseback arrangement of five aircraft . Company has entered into agreement with Air China on 30 September 2016 . Aggregate list price of aircraft is approximately US$1.53 billion . Price difference have no material adverse impact on company's future operating costs taken as a whole . Company expects to take delivery of such aircraft and close transaction prior to 31 december 2016 .Agreed to purchase three new Boeing B777-300ER and two new Airbus A330-300 aircraft from Air China and lease each aircraft back to Air China upon delivery.

Boc Aviation enters into agreement with Air China<2588.HK><601111.SS>

Air China enters new ACC framework agreement and new CNACG framework agreement<0753.HK><601111.SS>

Air China Ltd <601111.SS>: Continuing connected transactions <0753.HK> . The company and Air China Cargo entered into the new ACC framework agreement . Agreement to renew and amend the ACC framework agreement . Company and CNACG entered into the new CNACG framework agreement . New cnacg framework agreement to renew and amend the cnacg framework agreement . Each of new ACC framework agreement and new CNACG framework agreement has a term of three years .

Air China's H1 net profit down 12.45 pct

Air China Ltd <601111.SS><0753.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 12.45 percent y/y.

Air China issues corporate bonds worth 4 bln yuan

Air China Limited <601111.SS>:Says it issues 2016 first tranche of corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 2.84 percent.

Air China announces key operating data for July<0753.HK><601111.SS>

Air China Ltd <601111.SS>: July overall passenger load factor was 82.9%, representing an increase of 1.5 percentage point . Air china-announcement on key operating data of July 2016 <0753.hk> . In July 2016, air china limited and its subsidiaries recorded an increase in combined passenger traffic as compared to same period last year . Says compared to the same period last year, passenger capacity for July(measured by available seat kilometers) increased by 7.7% . Says July cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers ("aftk")) rose by 2.7% year-on-year . July 2016, both revenue freight tonne kilometres and freight tonnage carried recorded an increase on a year-on-year basis . cargo and mail traffic increased by 2.3% in july .

Air China updates on results of increase in shareholding by controlling shareholder<0753.HK><601111.SS>

Air China Ltd <601111.SS>: Announcement on implementation results of increase in shareholding of the company by the controlling shareholder . China National Aviation Holding Company, the controlling shareholder of the company, has completed the further acquisition plan .During period between 3 August 2015 and 2 August 2016, CNAHC increased shareholding in co by 11.2 million A shares.