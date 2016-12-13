Hopson Development Holdings Ltd (0754.HK)
8.03HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.11 (-1.35%)
HK$8.14
HK$8.15
HK$8.15
HK$7.95
704,000
1,451,239
HK$10.80
HK$6.51
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hopson Development Holdings says Nov net contracted sales about RMB34 million.
Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK> :In november, group recorded a single month's net contracted sales of approximately rmb34 million.. Full Article
Hopson Development Holdings' September contracted sales around RMB514 mln
Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK> : Contracted sales for nine months ended 30 september 2016 amounted to approximately rmb7,521 million .in september, group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately rmb514 million. Full Article
Hopson Development reported HY net profit HK$1.69 bln vs HK$1.12 bln<0754.HK>
Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2016 <0754.HK> . HY revenue HK$7.35 billion versus HK$7.51 billion a year ago . Board of directors did not recommend payment of any interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30th June 2016 .HY profit for the period attributable HK$1.69 billion versus HK$1.12 billion. Full Article
Hopson Development Holdings says contracted sales of about RMB565 mln for July<0754.HK>
Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 <0754.HK> . Says in July, the group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately RMB565 million . Full Article
Hopson Development says June contracted sales RMB 420 mln<0754.HK>
Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0754.HK> . June sales RMB 420 million . Full Article
Hopson Development Holdings posts May sales of RMB 879 million<0754.HK>
Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the five months ended 31 May 2016 <0754.HK> . May sales RMB 879 million . Full Article
BRIEF-Hopson Development Holdings posts Sept net contracted sales of about RMB202 mln
* In Sept group recorded a single month's net contracted sales of about RMB202 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: