Edition:
India

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd (0754.HK)

0754.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.03HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.11 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
HK$8.14
Open
HK$8.15
Day's High
HK$8.15
Day's Low
HK$7.95
Volume
704,000
Avg. Vol
1,451,239
52-wk High
HK$10.80
52-wk Low
HK$6.51

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hopson Development Holdings says Nov net contracted sales about RMB34 million.
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK> :In november, group recorded a single month's net contracted sales of approximately rmb34 million..  Full Article

Hopson Development Holdings' September contracted sales around RMB514 mln
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK> : Contracted sales for nine months ended 30 september 2016 amounted to approximately rmb7,521 million .in september, group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately rmb514 million.  Full Article

Hopson Development reported HY net profit HK$1.69 bln vs HK$1.12 bln<0754.HK>
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2016 <0754.HK> . HY revenue HK$7.35 billion versus HK$7.51 billion a year ago . Board of directors did not recommend payment of any interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30th June 2016 .HY profit for the period attributable HK$1.69 billion versus HK$1.12 billion.  Full Article

Hopson Development Holdings says contracted sales of about RMB565 mln for July<0754.HK>
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 <0754.HK> . Says in July, the group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately RMB565 million .  Full Article

Hopson Development says June contracted sales RMB 420 mln<0754.HK>
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0754.HK> . June sales RMB 420 million .  Full Article

Hopson Development Holdings posts May sales of RMB 879 million<0754.HK>
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the five months ended 31 May 2016 <0754.HK> . May sales RMB 879 million .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Hopson Development Holdings posts Sept net contracted sales of about RMB202 mln

* In ‍Sept group recorded a single month's net contracted sales of about RMB202 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 0754.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials