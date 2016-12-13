Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK> :In november, group recorded a single month's net contracted sales of approximately rmb34 million..

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK> : Contracted sales for nine months ended 30 september 2016 amounted to approximately rmb7,521 million .in september, group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately rmb514 million.

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2016 <0754.HK> . HY revenue HK$7.35 billion versus HK$7.51 billion a year ago . Board of directors did not recommend payment of any interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30th June 2016 .HY profit for the period attributable HK$1.69 billion versus HK$1.12 billion.

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 <0754.HK> . Says in July, the group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately RMB565 million .

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0754.HK> . June sales RMB 420 million .

Hopson Development Holdings Ltd <0754.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the five months ended 31 May 2016 <0754.HK> . May sales RMB 879 million .