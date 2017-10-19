Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Unicom Hong Kong says 9-MNTH ‍overall service revenue expected about RMB187.9 bln, up 4.1 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>:9-Mnth ‍overall service revenue expected to be about RMB187.9 billion, up by about 4.1 percent year-on-year.‍9-month mobile service revenue is expected to be about RMB 117.0 billion, up 6.7 percent ​.9-MNTH profit attributable expected to be approximately RMB 4.1 billion​.‍"Expects that its financial performance will face increasing pressure in Q4 of this year"​.

China Unicom Hong Kong says Sept. ‍aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 276.866 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>::September ‍aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 276.866 million for mobile business ​.Sept ‍net addition of mobile billing subscribers for mobile business 3.823 million​.Sept. ‍aggregate number of fixed-line broadband subscribers 77.406 million​.Sept. Aggregate number of local access subscribers 61.760 million​.Sept net addition of fixed-line broadband subscribers 0.417 million​.

China Unicom Hong Kong updates on mixed ownership reform plan

Oct 11 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>:Controlling shareholder states application for non-public issuance of Unicom A share been approved by CSRC​.

China Unicom updates on mixed ownership reform; applies for trading resumption

Aug 21 (Reuters) - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited <0762.HK>:Announcement in relation to mixed ownership reform and resumption of trading .Applied to stock exchange of Hong Kong limited for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 21 Aug 2017.Confirms information in relation to mixed ownership reform plan are consistent with contents of announcement of unicom a share co.As at date of this announcement, co has not signed agreement in connection with subscription of shares of co by unicom a share co.Unicom a share co intends to discuss subscription of shares of co either via private placement, or through participation in rights issue.

China Unicom Hong Kong announces April data

May 19 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>:April net addition of mobile billing subscribers 1.039 million.April aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 267.304 million.April aggregate number of fixed-line broadband subscribers 76.854 million.April aggregate number of 4g subscribers 127.754 million.April net addition of 4g subscribers 5.028 million.

China Unicom Hong Kong says Zhang Junan and Xiong Yu no longer assume positions of senior vice presidents

China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK> : Zhang Junan and Xiong Yu no longer assume positions of senior vice presidents of company .Zhang has also resigned from his position as an executive director.

Nokia expands router deal with China Unicom

Nokia Corp : says Nokia is expanding its partnership with China Unicom for the high-end core router CR-B for three continuous years . says China Unicom initially deployed the 7950 XRS into metro networks in six provinces and this year plans to scale out to an additional four Further company coverage: [NOKIA.HE] (Helsinki Newsroom) ((news@reuters.fi; +358 9 6805 0244;)).

China Unicom expands partnership with Nokia for high capacity metro core routers

Nokia Corp :Says China Unicom expands partnership with Nokia for high capacity metro core routers to cover 10 provinces.

China Unicom Hong Kong says July aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 261.1 mln<0762.HK>

China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>: Operational statistics for July 2016 <0762.HK> . July aggregate number of Mobile billing subscribers 261.125 million . July net addition of Mobile billing subscribers 0.422 million . July aggregate number of fixed-line broadband subscribers 74.224 million . July net addition of fixed-line broadband subscribers 0.286 million .

China Unicom Hong Kong posts 80 pct fall in half-year net profit<0762.HK>

China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <0762.HK>: Cunicom n1704-R-2016 interim results announcement <85958.HK> . HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company: RMB1.43 billion, down by 79.6% . The board of directors does not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the current year . HY revenue RMB140.26 billion, down by 3.1% .