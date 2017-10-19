Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ZTE unit acquires 48 pct stake in NETAŞ TELEKOMÜNİKASYON A.Ş. for $101.3 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp <000063.SZ>:Says its unit, ZTE Cooperatief U.A., acquired 48 percent stake in a listed turkish company, NETAŞ TELEKOMÜNİKASYON A.Ş. for $101.3 million .

ZTE's 9-month preliminary net profit up 36.6 pct, sees 2017 net profit up sharply

Oct 18 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp <0763.HK>, <000063.SZ>:Says prelim 9-month net profit up 36.6 percent y/y.Says prelim 9-month net profit rises to 3.9 billion yuan ($589.09 million) from 2.9 billion yuan year ago.Says it expects 2017 net profit to rise 282.44-303.65 percent y/y to 4.3-4.8 billion yuan.

ZTE announces shareholding structure change in unit

ZTE Corp <000063.SZ>: Says the co and CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK's wholly owned subsidiary to jointly inject capital into the co's Xi'an-based wholly owned software subsidiary .Says the stake held by the co in the unit to be lowered to 75.32 pct from 100 pct and CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK's wholly owned subsidiary to raise stake to 24.68 pct from 0 pct.

ZTE's H1 net profit up 9.3 pct

ZTE Corp <000063.SZ><0763.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 9.3 percent y/y.

ZTE updates on developments regarding export restrictions by U.S. Commerce Department<000063.SZ><0763.HK>

ZTE Corp <000063.SZ>: Inside information - updated information in relation to the export restrictions by the U.S. Commerce department <0763.HK> . Says company will continue to be cooperative with the relevant U.S. governmental departments . Refers to announcements of company in relation to decisions of bureau of industry and security of Department of Commerce of US . Was notified that BIS has issued a further ruling to extend the temporary general license to 28 November 2016 .

ZTE Corp says unit granted approval for quotation of shares on National Equities Exchange & Quotations<000063.SZ><0763.HK>

ZTE Corp <000063.SZ>: Announcement quotation of ztesoft, a subsidiary, on the national equities exchange and quotations <0763.HK> . Unit has been granted the approval for the quotation of its shares on the national equities exchange and quotations . Co has been informed by ztesoft that the shares of ztesoft will be quoted on the neeq with effect from 19 August 2016 .

Sichuan Troy Information Technology signs strategic cooperation agreement with ZTE

Sichuan Troy Information Technology <300366.SZ> and ZTE <000063.SZ>: The two companies signed a strategic cooperation agreement on Aug. 9 .The two companies will cooperate on mobile traffic operation business.

ZTE unit Zhongxing Software gets approval to sell equity interests in Internet payment firm

ZTE Corp <0763.HK><000063.SZ> :Says unit Shenzhen Zhongxing Software gets approval to sell 90 percent equity interests in Internet payment firm.

ZTE to pay 2015 dividend on July 15

ZTE <000063.SZ>:Says it will pay 2015 dividend on July 15.

ZTE announces establishment of partnership With investment amount of RMB 1.2 bln<000063.SZ><0763.HK>

ZTE Corp <000063.SZ>: Connected transaction - establishment of partnership <0763.HK> . On 30 June 2016, xinghe capital and company, yin and other 47 investors as limited partners entered into partnership agreement . Parties agreed to establish suzhou partnership . Says pursuant to deal parties agreed to establish suzhou partnership with a total investment amount of RMB1.2 billion .