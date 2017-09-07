Edition:
China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd (0769.HK)

0769.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.60
Open
HK$0.59
Day's High
HK$0.60
Day's Low
HK$0.58
Volume
2,003,600
Avg. Vol
6,548,699
52-wk High
HK$0.75
52-wk Low
HK$0.46

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Rare Earth enters MOU with Hastings Technology Metals
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd <0769.HK>:On Aug 31, co entered mou with Hastings Technology Metals for sale of of 2,000 tonnes of mixed rare earth carbonate per annum to co.  Full Article

