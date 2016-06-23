Netdragon Websoft Holdings Ltd (0777.HK)
0777.HK on Hong Kong Stock
25.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.55 (-2.08%)
Prev Close
HK$26.45
Open
HK$26.55
Day's High
HK$26.70
Day's Low
HK$25.80
Volume
1,665,400
Avg. Vol
3,307,403
52-wk High
HK$34.35
52-wk Low
HK$19.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
NetDragon Websoft Holdings says Qtrly net loss of RMB113.6 mln vs loss of RMB10.6 mln<0777.HK>
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd <0777.HK>: First quarterly results announcement for the three months ended 31 March 2016 <0777.HK> . Do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend during the three months ended 31 March 2016 . Q1 revenue of RMB 571.6 million versus RMB246.2 million . Qtrly net loss of RMB 113.6 million versus loss of RMB 10.6 million . Full Article
BRIEF-Netdragon Websoft expects to record a HY profit attributable
* Expects to record a profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 June 2017