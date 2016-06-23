NetDragon Websoft Holdings Ltd <0777.HK>: First quarterly results announcement for the three months ended 31 March 2016 <0777.HK> . Do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend during the three months ended 31 March 2016 . Q1 revenue of RMB 571.6 million versus RMB246.2 million . Qtrly net loss of RMB 113.6 million versus loss of RMB 10.6 million .