Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : ARA Asset Management (Fortune) limited (second quarter and/ or half yearly results) . HY total revenue HK$979.1 mln vs HK$922.6 mln last year . HY net property income HK$705.9 mln vs HK$654.4 mln last year . HY distribution per unit 24.78 cents vs 23.38 cents last year . "Manager will remain watchful of rising external risks, including new wave of uncertainties caused by UK's vote to leave EU" .