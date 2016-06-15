Global Brands Group Holding Ltd <0787.HK>: For 15 months ending 31 March 2016 revenue $4.12 billion; For 15 months ending 31 March 2016 net profit attributable $17 million .No final dividend to the shareholders has been declared by the company for the 15 months ended 31 March 2016.

Global Brands Group Holding Ltd <0787.HK>: Discloseable transaction formation of joint venture involving deemed disposal of interest in the GBG brand management business and acquisition of the CAA licensing business . On June 14, GBG UK entered into the partnership agreement with, among others, CAA, to establish CAA-GBG . Partnership agreement constitutes a deemed disposal of a 27.3% interest by the company in GBG brand management business .GBG UK agreed to inject GBG brand management business into CAA-GBG, in exchange for a 72.7% membership interest in CAA-GBG.