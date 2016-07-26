IGG Inc (0799.HK)
0799.HK on Hong Kong Stock
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Temasek's unit Vertex sells shares of online game developer IGG
IGG Inc <0799.HK> : Temasek's unit Vertex Asia Investments sells 3.7 million shares Of online game developer IGG at an average price per share of HK$3.475 - HKEx filing .Temasek's unit Vertex owns 4.75 percent in IGG after share disposal - HKEx disposal. Full Article
Temasek's unit Vertex disposes shares of online game developer IGG
IGG Inc <0799.HK> : Temasek's unit Vertex Sells 1.3 million shares of online game developer IGG <0799.HK> at an average price per share of HK$3.454 - HKEx filing .Temasek's unit Vertex owns 5.96 percent in IGG after share disposal - HKEx filing. Full Article
