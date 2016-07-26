Edition:
India

IGG Inc (0799.HK)

0799.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$10.84
Open
HK$10.92
Day's High
HK$10.92
Day's Low
HK$10.68
Volume
5,810,713
Avg. Vol
19,724,536
52-wk High
HK$14.30
52-wk Low
HK$5.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Temasek's unit Vertex sells shares of online game developer IGG
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

IGG Inc <0799.HK> : Temasek's unit Vertex Asia Investments sells 3.7 million shares Of online game developer IGG at an average price per share of HK$3.475 - HKEx filing .Temasek's unit Vertex owns 4.75 percent in IGG after share disposal - HKEx disposal.  Full Article

Temasek's unit Vertex disposes shares of online game developer IGG
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

IGG Inc <0799.HK> : Temasek's unit Vertex Sells 1.3 million shares of online game developer IGG <0799.HK> at an average price per share of HK$3.454 - HKEx filing .Temasek's unit Vertex owns 5.96 percent in IGG after share disposal - HKEx filing.  Full Article

IGG Inc News

Earnings vs. Estimates

