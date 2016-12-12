Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Value Partners says Au King Lun appointed as CEO

Value Partners says unaudited AUM of co & units as at 31 July 2016 were about US$13.6 bln<0806.HK>

Value Partners says HY net profit hk$5.0 mln vs hk$445.7 mln<0806.HK>

Value Partners Group Ltd <0806.HK>: Interim results announcement for the period ended 30 June 2016 <0806.HK> . HY net profit hk$5.0 million versus hk$445.7 million . HY revenue of hk$729.6 million versus hk$924.8 million . Although outlook remains challenging and volatile, hopeful that second half of 2016 will bring an improvement in our operating environment . No interim dividend was proposed by the board .

Value Partners Group Ltd <0806.HK>: Unaudited AUM of the company and its subsidiaries as at 30 June 2016 were approximately US$13.3 billion .

Value Partners Group issues profit warning<0806.HK>

Value Partners Group Ltd <0806.HK>: Unaudited aum of co and its subsidiaries as at 30 April 2016 were approximately US$14.0 billion .

Value Partners Group issues FY profit warning

Value Partners Group Ltd:Consolidated profit attributable to equity holders of the company is expected to stand at about hk$250 million for the year ended 31 December 2015.Consol profit attributable to equity holders of company is expected to stand at about hk$250 million for year ended 31 December 2015.Expected decrease in consolidated profit attributable to reduction in performance fee income.