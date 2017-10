Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media's share trade to debut on Aug 8

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co Ltd :Xinhua winshare publishing and media says share trade to debut on Aug 8 in Shanghai.

Online part of Xinhua Winshare's IPO attracts interest amounting to 3,766.4 times offer amount

Xinhua Winshare Publishing And Media Co Ltd <0811.HK> :Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 3,766.4 times amount on offer.

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media sets IPO pricing for its Shanghai IPO

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co Ltd :Says it sets IPO price at 7.12 yuan ($1.07) per share, aiming to raise 702.8 million yuan.

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media to list shares on Shanghai Stock Exchange

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co Ltd: Says to list 98.7 million A shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share on the Shanghai Stock Exchange .Says the company's stock will be traded under the symbol "601811".