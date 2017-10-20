Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20(Reuters) - Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd <600823.SS>:Says it issued 2017 third tranche 3-year corporate bonds worth 500 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5.19 percent .

Oct 17(Reuters) - Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd <600823.SS> ::Says it sets coupon rate for 2017 3rd tranche 3-year corporate bonds at 5.19 percent.

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd <0813.HK> :in September 2016, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb6.48 billion.

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd <0813.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0813.HK> . HY gross profit and gross profit margin were RMB8.467 billion and 28.2% respectively . HY revenue increased by 2.8% to RMB30.02 billion . Declared the payment of an interim dividend of hk26 cents per share and a special dividend of hk6 cents per share .Looking forward to the second half of 2016, it is expected that demand will remain stable in the real estate market in general".

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd <0813.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 <0813.HK> . In July 2016, the group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB5.10 billion .

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd <0813.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0813.HK> . June sales RMB 10.1 billion .

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd <0813.HK>: Discloseable transaction - disposal of 100% equity interest in the target company involving the formation of joint venture <0813.HK> . On 21 June 2016, the vendor entered into the agreements with the purchasers . Expected that no gain or loss will be recorded by the group as a result of the disposals . Jv company would be respectively indirectly held as to 43.2% by the purchasers in aggregate and as to 56.8% by the company . Says the registered capital of the target company is RMB5 million and none of which has been paid up .

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd <0813.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the five months ended 31 May 2016 <0813.HK> . In May 2016, the group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB7.20 billion .

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd <0813.HK>: Discloseable transactions - (1) disposal of equity interest in Fortune Times and (2) disposal of equity interest in New Century <0813.HK> . Shimao Wonderland and Shimao Business Management entered into the equity transfer agreement . Shimao Wonderland has agreed to sell, and Leshi holdings has agreed to acquire for RMB2.92 billion . Shimao Business Management has agreed to sell & Leshi Holdings has agreed to acquire entire equity interest in new century for RMB52 million . Upon FT completion and the NC completion, expected that Shanghai Shimao will record a book gain of approximately RMB700 million .

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd <0813.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the four months ended 30 April 2016 <0813.HK> . Says in April 2016, the group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB5.63 billion .