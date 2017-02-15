Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Silver Group updates on placing of new shares

China Silver Group Ltd <0815.HK> : Placing Of New Shares Under General Mandate . Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent, SBI China Capital Financial Services . Co appointed placing agent as its agent to procure placees who are independent third parties to subscribe up to 13.8 million placing shares at HK$1.51 per placing share .Net proceeds from placing will amount to approximately HK$20 million.

China Silver Group enters MOU for acquisition of mining right<0815.HK>

China Silver Group Ltd <0815.HK>: Voluntary announcement signing of a Memorandum Of Understanding regarding acquisition of mining right <0815.HK> . Group entered into MOU with an independent third party in respect of a possible acquisition of 100% equity interest in Hanzhong Gold Polymetal Mining Ltd . Says the consideration to be satisfied in cash will not exceed RMB150 million . Targetco's net profit after tax is expected to be no less than RMB30 million for 2017 .

China Silver Group issues profit alert<0815.HK>

China Silver Group Ltd <0815.HK>: Positive profit alert <0815.HK> . Expected to record a significant increase in its consolidated net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected increase in profit due to significant increase in gross profit of the upstream smelting business due to rebound in international silver price .

China Silver Group says unit enters subscription agreement<0815.HK>

China Silver Group Ltd <0815.HK>: Subscription agreement for an aggregate consideration of RMB85.7 million in cash . Unit CSMall entered into subscription agreement with subscribers Blaze Loop, Silver Apex and Treasure Delight . CSMall has agreed to allot 214.3 million subscription shares at price of RMB0.40 per subscription share .

China Silver Group issues FY profit warning

China Silver Group Ltd:Expected to record an annual consolidated net loss attributable to equity shareholders of the company for FY 2015.Expected result due to decrease in gross profit of the smelting business.