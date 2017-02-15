China Silver Group Ltd (0815.HK)
2.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$2.58
HK$2.56
HK$2.61
HK$2.56
6,292,000
7,051,124
HK$2.71
HK$1.31
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Silver Group updates on placing of new shares
China Silver Group Ltd <0815.HK> : Placing Of New Shares Under General Mandate . Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent, SBI China Capital Financial Services . Co appointed placing agent as its agent to procure placees who are independent third parties to subscribe up to 13.8 million placing shares at HK$1.51 per placing share .Net proceeds from placing will amount to approximately HK$20 million. Full Article
China Silver Group enters MOU for acquisition of mining right<0815.HK>
China Silver Group Ltd <0815.HK>: Voluntary announcement signing of a Memorandum Of Understanding regarding acquisition of mining right <0815.HK> . Group entered into MOU with an independent third party in respect of a possible acquisition of 100% equity interest in Hanzhong Gold Polymetal Mining Ltd . Says the consideration to be satisfied in cash will not exceed RMB150 million . Targetco's net profit after tax is expected to be no less than RMB30 million for 2017 . Full Article
China Silver Group issues profit alert<0815.HK>
China Silver Group Ltd <0815.HK>: Positive profit alert <0815.HK> . Expected to record a significant increase in its consolidated net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected increase in profit due to significant increase in gross profit of the upstream smelting business due to rebound in international silver price . Full Article
China Silver Group says unit enters subscription agreement<0815.HK>
China Silver Group Ltd <0815.HK>: Subscription agreement for an aggregate consideration of RMB85.7 million in cash . Unit CSMall entered into subscription agreement with subscribers Blaze Loop, Silver Apex and Treasure Delight . CSMall has agreed to allot 214.3 million subscription shares at price of RMB0.40 per subscription share . Full Article
China Silver Group issues FY profit warning
China Silver Group Ltd:Expected to record an annual consolidated net loss attributable to equity shareholders of the company for FY 2015.Expected result due to decrease in gross profit of the smelting business. Full Article