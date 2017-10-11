Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp posts Q3 gross power generation of 10.8 mln MWH​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd <0816.HK>:Q3 gross power generation 10.8 million MWH, up 5.9 percent ​.

Huadian Fuxin updates on equity transfer agreement<0816.HK>

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd <0816.HK>: Connected transaction - equity transfer agreement <0816.HK> . Shall procure that consideration of RMB278.1 million under the EPC Contract will be paid by Dongda New Energy to Nanjing Guodian . Deal for at a consideration of RMB1 million, which will be payable in cash . Says EPC contract will be financed by the internal resources of the group .Co agreed to acquire and Nanjing guodian agreed to transfer to co target equity interest in dongda new energy.

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp issues profit alert<0816.HK>

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd <0816.HK>: Positive profit alert <0816.HK> . Net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to increase by more than 20% . Expected result due to company's hydropower projects in Fujian benefited from abundant water inflow .

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp updates on landslide in Kaishan Township<0816.HK>

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd <0816.HK>: Office building of Chitan Hydropower Plant, and living area of plant expansion construction organization were destroyed by the landslide . Says the accident did not have any impact on the operating units of Chitan Hydropower Plant . As of the issue of announcement, co was informed that the accident had caused 13 injured, 13 people missing and 26 deaths . Accident did not cause material impact on business operation and financial situation of the company .

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd issues fy 2015 profit warning

Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd:For the financial year ended 31 December 2015, the group expects to record a decrease in the profit before tax by approximately 2% to 3%.Decrease due to decrease in the earnings per share by approximately 7% to 8%.