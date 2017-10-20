China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd (0817.HK)
3.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.02 (+0.51%)
HK$3.91
HK$3.93
HK$3.98
HK$3.87
12,650,287
37,622,664
HK$4.57
HK$2.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Jinmao says contemplating disposal of 50% stake in 3 units
Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>:Contemplating disposal of 50 pct stake in 3 units. Full Article
China Jinmao Holdings updates on contracted sales for nine months ended Sept 30
Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>::For nine months ended 30 September group's accumulative contracted sales amount and sales consideration is RMB37.80 billion. Full Article
China Jinmao Holdings Group says property contracted sales in Oct was RMB3.95 bln
China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK> :In october 2016, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB3.95 bln. Full Article
China Jinmao Holdings posts September group property contracted sales of RMB4.18bln
China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK> :in September 2016, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB4.18bln. Full Article
China Jinmao reports HY net profit HK$1.54 bln versus HK$1.53 bln<0817.HK>
China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit HK$1.54 billion versus HK$1.53 billion a year ago . HY revenue HK$10.39 billion versus HK$7.38 billion a year ago . "Long-term demand for property upgrade in China will remain" . "Market of city redevelopment will have enormous potential in the future" . "Outlook for the real estate industry development remains optimistic" .Directors resolve not to pay any interim dividend to shareholders". Full Article
China Jinmao's July sales RMB 1.76 billion<0817.HK>
China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: July sales RMB 1.76 billion . Full Article
China Jinmao June group property contracted sales of RMB6.40 billion<0817.HK>
China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: Says in June 2016, the group achieved property contracted sales of RMB6.40 billion . Full Article
China Jinmao Holdings in May, the group achieved property contracted sales of RMB2.07 bln<0817.HK>
China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: In May 2016, the group achieved property contracted sales of RMB2.07 billion . Full Article
China Jinmao Holdings updates on disposal of interest in Jinmao Hangzhou<0817.HK>
China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: Discloseable transaction deemed disposal of interest in jinmao hangzhou <0817.HK> . Co, make friend, jinmao hangzhou and the partnership entered into the development cooperation agreement . Says pursuant deal parties have agreed that the partnership and make friend will jointly develop the land parcel project . Says the partnership will make capital contribution of RMB1.60 billion to jinmao hangzhou . Full Article
China Jinmao says Ning Gaoning appointed as chairman<0817.HK>
China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: Appointment of chairman and non-executive director <0817.HK> . Ning Gaoning has been appointed by the board as the chairman . Full Article
