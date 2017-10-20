Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Jinmao says ‍contemplating disposal of 50% stake in 3 units

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>:Contemplating disposal of 50 pct stake in 3 units.

China Jinmao Holdings updates on contracted sales ‍for nine months ended Sept 30

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>::For nine months ended 30 September group's accumulative contracted sales amount and sales consideration is RMB37.80 billion​.

China Jinmao Holdings Group says property contracted sales in Oct was RMB3.95 bln

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK> :In october 2016, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB3.95 bln.

China Jinmao Holdings posts September group property contracted sales of RMB4.18bln

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK> :in September 2016, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB4.18bln.

China Jinmao reports HY net profit HK$1.54 bln versus HK$1.53 bln<0817.HK>

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit HK$1.54 billion versus HK$1.53 billion a year ago . HY revenue HK$10.39 billion versus HK$7.38 billion a year ago . "Long-term demand for property upgrade in China will remain" . "Market of city redevelopment will have enormous potential in the future" . "Outlook for the real estate industry development remains optimistic" .Directors resolve not to pay any interim dividend to shareholders".

China Jinmao's July sales RMB 1.76 billion<0817.HK>

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: July sales RMB 1.76 billion .

China Jinmao June group property contracted sales of RMB6.40 billion<0817.HK>

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: Says in June 2016, the group achieved property contracted sales of RMB6.40 billion .

China Jinmao Holdings in May, the group achieved property contracted sales of RMB2.07 bln<0817.HK>

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: In May 2016, the group achieved property contracted sales of RMB2.07 billion .

China Jinmao Holdings updates on disposal of interest in Jinmao Hangzhou<0817.HK>

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: Discloseable transaction deemed disposal of interest in jinmao hangzhou <0817.HK> . Co, make friend, jinmao hangzhou and the partnership entered into the development cooperation agreement . Says pursuant deal parties have agreed that the partnership and make friend will jointly develop the land parcel project . Says the partnership will make capital contribution of RMB1.60 billion to jinmao hangzhou .

China Jinmao says Ning Gaoning appointed as chairman<0817.HK>

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: Appointment of chairman and non-executive director <0817.HK> . Ning Gaoning has been appointed by the board as the chairman .