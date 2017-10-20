Edition:
China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd (0817.HK)

0817.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
HK$3.91
Open
HK$3.93
Day's High
HK$3.98
Day's Low
HK$3.87
Volume
12,650,287
Avg. Vol
37,622,664
52-wk High
HK$4.57
52-wk Low
HK$2.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Jinmao says ‍contemplating disposal of 50% stake in 3 units
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>:Contemplating disposal of 50 pct stake in 3 units.  Full Article

China Jinmao Holdings updates on contracted sales ‍for nine months ended Sept 30
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>::For nine months ended 30 September group's accumulative contracted sales amount and sales consideration is RMB37.80 billion​.  Full Article

China Jinmao Holdings Group says property contracted sales in Oct was RMB3.95 bln
Monday, 7 Nov 2016 

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK> :In october 2016, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB3.95 bln.  Full Article

China Jinmao Holdings posts September group property contracted sales of RMB4.18bln
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK> :in September 2016, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB4.18bln.  Full Article

China Jinmao reports HY net profit HK$1.54 bln versus HK$1.53 bln<0817.HK>
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit HK$1.54 billion versus HK$1.53 billion a year ago . HY revenue HK$10.39 billion versus HK$7.38 billion a year ago . "Long-term demand for property upgrade in China will remain" . "Market of city redevelopment will have enormous potential in the future" . "Outlook for the real estate industry development remains optimistic" .Directors resolve not to pay any interim dividend to shareholders".  Full Article

China Jinmao's July sales RMB 1.76 billion<0817.HK>
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: July sales RMB 1.76 billion .  Full Article

China Jinmao June group property contracted sales of RMB6.40 billion<0817.HK>
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: Says in June 2016, the group achieved property contracted sales of RMB6.40 billion .  Full Article

China Jinmao Holdings in May, the group achieved property contracted sales of RMB2.07 bln<0817.HK>
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: In May 2016, the group achieved property contracted sales of RMB2.07 billion .  Full Article

China Jinmao Holdings updates on disposal of interest in Jinmao Hangzhou<0817.HK>
Monday, 30 May 2016 

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: Discloseable transaction deemed disposal of interest in jinmao hangzhou <0817.HK> . Co, make friend, jinmao hangzhou and the partnership entered into the development cooperation agreement . Says pursuant deal parties have agreed that the partnership and make friend will jointly develop the land parcel project . Says the partnership will make capital contribution of RMB1.60 billion to jinmao hangzhou .  Full Article

China Jinmao says Ning Gaoning appointed as chairman<0817.HK>
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd <0817.HK>: Appointment of chairman and non-executive director <0817.HK> . Ning Gaoning has been appointed by the board as the chairman .  Full Article

