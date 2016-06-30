Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hi Sun Technology China issues positive profit alert<0818.HK>

Hi Sun Technology China Ltd <0818.HK>: Tech-positive profit alert for the six months ending 30 June 2016 <0818.HK> . Group is expected to record a significant increase in profit for 1h 2016 . Expected result attributable to increases in turnover and operating profit of the payment processing solutions segment .

Hi Sun Technology says unit entered share subscription agreement with Cloopen Group<0818.HK>

Hi Sun Technology China Ltd <0818.HK>: on 10 June 2016, Main Access Limited entered into a share subscription agreement Cloopen Group Holding Limited . Main Access conditionally agreed to subscribe for 7.4 million series C preferred shares of Cloopen for US$10 million .

Hotto Link announces business alliance with Chinese firm Tencent to develop WeChat Pay in Japan

Hotto Link Inc <3680.T>: Says the company signed a MOU with Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK> to develop WeChat Pay in Japan . Say WeChat Pay is one of the most popular settlement service via smartphone in China . Says the company will cooperate with Tencent's Japan-based partner company, Merchant Support, for the further promotion and operation of WeChat Pay in Japan . Says Merchant Support is the unit of Hi Sun Technology China Ltd <0818.HK> .Says business starts from June 7.

Hi Sun Technology China entered into framework agreement<0818.HK>

Hi Sun Technology China Ltd <0818.HK>: Says company entered into the framework agreement with Ronglian Yitong . Pursuant to deal group agrees to engage RY group to provide services for term commencing from date of agreement to December 2018 .

Hi Sun Technology China issues FY 2015 profit outlook

Hi Sun Technology China Ltd:Group is expected to record a significant decrease in profit for the year ending 31 December 2015.Result attributable to fact that no gain on disposal of interest in pax global was recognised for year ending 31 December 2015.