Value Convergence Co to buy convertible bonds with principal amount of HK$153.6 mln for HK$400 mln​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Value Convergence Holdings Ltd <0821.HK>:‍Co to purchase convertible bonds with principal amount of HK$153.6 million for consideration of HK$400 million from Pacific Alliance ​.

Value Convergence issues profit warning<0821.HK>

Value Convergence Holdings Ltd <0821.HK>: Profit warning . Expected to record a slight decrease in unaudited consolidated net loss to shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2016 .Expected result due to increase in corporate expenses incurred for the group's business development.

Value Convergence Holdings updates on placing agreement<0821.HK>

Value Convergence Holdings Ltd <0821.HK>: Lapse of placing agreement . Lapse of the placing agreement has no material adverse impact on the business operation and financial position of the company . Refers to announcement of co dated 21 June 2016 in relation to placing of new shares under general mandate .

Value Convergence Holdings enters into loan agreement<0821.HK>

Value Convergence Holdings Ltd <0821.HK>: Discloseable transaction - provision of loan . Lender agreed to grant a loan of hk$54 million to the borrower .Unit Vc Finance Ltd (lender) entered into loan agreement with the borrower.

Value Convergence says it is in preliminary discussions in relation to the formation of a JV securities company<0821.HK>

Value Convergence Holdings Ltd <0821.HK>: Company is in preliminary discussions in relation to the formation of a joint venture securities company . Joint venture securities company in the People's Republic of China .

Value Convergence says entered into placing agreement with Fortune (HK) Securities<0821.HK>

Value Convergence Holdings Ltd <0821.HK>: Aggregate gross proceeds from the placing will be approximately hk$91.3 million . The company entered into the placing agreement with fortune (hk) securities . To use the proceeds for expanding the margin financing and money lending business .