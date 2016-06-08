Link Real Estate Investment Trust <0823.HK>: Says FY revenue increased by 13.2% year-on- year to HK$8.74 Bln . says FY net property income increased by 14.9% year-on- year to HK$6.51 billion . FY operating profit HK$17.41 bln vs HK$27.93 bln . Distribution per unit for the year increased by 12.8% to HK206.18 cents .