Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823.HK)
0823.HK on Hong Kong Stock
66.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.20 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
HK$66.40
Open
HK$66.00
Day's High
HK$66.70
Day's Low
HK$65.80
Volume
3,776,447
Avg. Vol
3,934,027
52-wk High
HK$66.70
52-wk Low
HK$48.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Link Real Estate Investment Trust posts FY operating profit HK$17.41 bln<0823.HK>
Link Real Estate Investment Trust <0823.HK>: Says FY revenue increased by 13.2% year-on- year to HK$8.74 Bln . says FY net property income increased by 14.9% year-on- year to HK$6.51 billion . FY operating profit HK$17.41 bln vs HK$27.93 bln . Distribution per unit for the year increased by 12.8% to HK206.18 cents . Full Article
Link Real Estate Investment Trust says Nicholas Charles Allen will succeed as new chairman
Link Real Estate Investment Trust:Says Nicholas Charles Allen will succeed as the new chairman of the board.Nicholas Robert Sallnow-Smith current chairman, will complete his nine-year term of service and retire effective April 1, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Link Real Estate Investment Trust says DPU for year increased by 10.8%
* Distribution per unit (DPU) for year increased by 10.8 pct to HK228.41 cents