Tiangong International Co says Board of Directors of unit Tg Tech approved proposed placing<0826.HK>

Tiangong International Co Ltd <0826.HK>: Says the total proceeds of the proposed placing will be RMB80.6 million . Board of directors of unit, Tg Tech approved the proposed placing . Tg Tech shall issue 65 million new Tg Tech shares to eight target subscribers at subscription price of RMB1.24 per Tg Tech share . Says each of the target subscribers entered into a conditional subscription agreement with Tg Tech .

Tiangong International issues profit warning<0826.HK>

Tiangong International Co Ltd <0826.HK>: Profit warning <0826.HK> . Company expects to record a significant decline in the group's profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Decline was primarily attributable to the weak global economic growth during the period, leading to the decrease in demand .

Tiangong International announces profit warning

Tiangong International Co Ltd:Company expects to record a significant decline in the group's profit for the twelve months ended 31 December 2015.Says decline was primarily attributable to decrease in demand due to slowdown in China's economic growth during the year.