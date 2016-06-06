Edition:
Tiangong International Co Ltd (0826.HK)

0826.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-1.10%)
Prev Close
HK$0.91
Open
HK$0.91
Day's High
HK$0.92
Day's Low
HK$0.90
Volume
596,000
Avg. Vol
4,621,655
52-wk High
HK$1.14
52-wk Low
HK$0.59

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tiangong International Co says Board of Directors of unit Tg Tech approved proposed placing<0826.HK>
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Tiangong International Co Ltd <0826.HK>: Says the total proceeds of the proposed placing will be RMB80.6 million . Board of directors of unit, Tg Tech approved the proposed placing . Tg Tech shall issue 65 million new Tg Tech shares to eight target subscribers at subscription price of RMB1.24 per Tg Tech share . Says each of the target subscribers entered into a conditional subscription agreement with Tg Tech .  Full Article

Tiangong International issues profit warning<0826.HK>
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

Tiangong International Co Ltd <0826.HK>: Profit warning <0826.HK> . Company expects to record a significant decline in the group's profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Decline was primarily attributable to the weak global economic growth during the period, leading to the decrease in demand .  Full Article

Tiangong International announces profit warning
Friday, 26 Feb 2016 

Tiangong International Co Ltd:Company expects to record a significant decline in the group's profit for the twelve months ended 31 December 2015.Says decline was primarily attributable to decrease in demand due to slowdown in China's economic growth during the year.  Full Article

Tiangong International Co Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

