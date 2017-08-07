Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Central China Real Estate announces consent solicitation

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Central China Real Estate Ltd <0832.HK>:Announced solicitation of consents to certain proposed amendments to indentures by and between co, unit guarantors and trustee​.Principal purpose of consent solicitation is to amend certain provisions in January 2013, June 2013 and 2015 notes indentures.

Central China Real Estate posts sept property contracted sales of RMB1.79 bln

Central China Real Estate Ltd <0832.HK>:In month of september 2016, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.79 billion.

Central China Real Estate August property contracted sales of RMB2.42 bln<0832.HK>

Central China Real Estate Ltd <0832.HK>: In the month of August 2016, the group achieved property contracted sales of RMB2.42 billion .

Central China Real Estate says Henan Zhiteng to buy 80 pct interest in Zhengzhou Anyong<0832.HK>

Central China Real Estate Ltd <0832.HK>: Discloseable transaction acquisition of 80% equity interest in Zhengzhou Anyong <0832.HK> . Deal for RMB350.2 million . Group entered into the acquisition agreement with Dou and Zhengzhou anyong .

Central China Real Estate posts property contracted sales of RMB4.11 bln in June<0832.HK>

Central China Real Estate Ltd <0832.HK>:For month of June 2016, the group achieved property contracted sales of RMB4.11 billion.

Central China Real Estate says unit entered into management entrustment contracts<0832.HK>

Central China Real Estate Ltd <0832.HK>: On 30 June 2016, unit entered into management entrustment contracts with Hainan Yuhua Central East Real Estate . Management entrustment contracts with Hainan Yuhua Central East Real Estate for developing real estate projects .

Central China Real Estate Ltd says unit enters management entrustment contract<0832.HK>

Central China Real Estate Ltd <0832.HK>: Voluntary announcement business updates - zhoukou light-asset model project <0832.HK> . Says indirect unit entered into a management entrustment contract for developing real estate project .

Central China Real Estate says Pingan Trust; CCRE Kaifeng; CCRE China entered into capital increase agreement<0832.HK>

Central China Real Estate Ltd <0832.HK>: Discloseable transaction deemed disposal of equity interest in CCRE Kaifeng . Pingan Trust; Ccre Kaifeng; Ccre China, entered into the capital increase agreement . An estimated loss of approximately RMB10 million of the deemed disposal will be recorded .Agreed to establish a trust fund and agreed through trust fund, to contribute RMB500 million to ccre Kaifeng.

Central China Real Estate says CCRE China entered management entrustment contract<0832.HK>

Central China Real Estate Ltd <0832.HK>: Central China Real Estate Group China) entered into a management entrustment contract . Contract for developing real estate project .

Central China Real Estate posts property contracted sales of RMB2.63 bln for May<0832.HK>

Central China Real Estate Ltd <0832.HK>: Announcement unaudited contracted sales data for May 2016 <0832.HK> . In the month of May 2016, the group achieved property contracted sales of RMB2.63 billion .