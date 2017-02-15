Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alltronics expects to record increase in profit attributable for year ended Dec. 31, 2016

Alltronics Holdings Ltd <0833.HK> : Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016 .Expected result due to increase in sales revenue as a result of increase in demand mainly on electronic products from customers.

Alltronics served on petition made by united group

Alltronics Holdings Ltd : Company has been served on petition made by united group limited to wind up P2 mobile technologies limited . Petition made in court of first instance of high court of Hong Kong under action number HCCW 349 of 2016 . Company is currently seeking legal advice on petition and may take appropriate legal action to oppose petition .In any event, board does not envisage petition will have material adverse impact to financial performance and trading position of group.

Alltronics Holdings enters subscription agreement<0833.HK>

Alltronics Holdings Ltd <0833.HK>: Company entered into the subscription agreement with the investor . Says the gross proceeds from the subscription will be approximately hk$78.3 million . Agreed to allot and issue, a total of 52.6 million subscription shares at the subscription price of hk$1.49 per subscription share . Co intends to use the net proceeds from subscription, approximately hk$20 million for expansion of group's electronics business in the prc .

Alltronics Holdings enters MOU<0833.HK>

Alltronics Holdings Ltd <0833.HK>: Memorandum of understanding in relation to possible acquisition <0833.HK> . Company entered into the non-legally binding memorandum with the vendor and the guarantor . Deal in relation to the possible acquisition. .