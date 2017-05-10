Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Resources Power says April total net generation of subsidiary power plants up by 22.0 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK>::Total net generation of subsidiary power plants in April 2017 increased by 22.0% to 12,815,861mwh.

China Resources Power announces September power generation by units

China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK> :total net generation of subsidiary power plants in sept 2016 increased by 25.8% to 13.5mln mwh from 10.7mln mwh for same period of 2015.

China Resources Power posts half-year net profit of HK$ 5.34 billion<0836.HK>

China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK>: Announcement of interim results for 2016 <0836.HK> . HY turnover HK$ 30.97 billion versus HK$ 36.94 billion last year . HY net profit HK$ 5.34 billion versus HK$ 6.81 billion last year . Interim dividend 12.50 HK cents per share . Significant growth in power consumption is not expected in the second half of 2016 as demand for power is expected to be weak . In the first half of 2016, the overall electricity demand and supply in China was on an easing trend . Expected that the likelihood of a significant rebound in coal prices in the short term is low . Overall situation of supply exceeding demand still persists . To implement ultra-low emission transformation on 22 coal-fired generation units with total attributable installed capacity of 10,262mw in 2016 . Generation capacity of wind power and photovoltaic projects that group is expected to commission in 2016 is approximately 800mw . Company intends to maintain a stable dividend per share for the upcoming three financial years .

China Resources Power annouces July power generation figures<0836.HK>

China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK>: July 2016 update on power plant net generation figures and coal production volume of coal mines <0836.HK> . Total net generation of subsidiary power plants in July 2016 increased by 6.1% to 13,585,790 mwh . Total net generation of subsidiary coal-fired power plants in the first seven months of 2016 decreased by 6.9% .

China Resources Power updates formation of joint venture<0836.HK>

China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK>: Discloseable transaction - formation of joint venture <0836.HK> . Crp investment entered into the joint venture agreement with cangzhou ci and cang county construction and investment . Capital contribution payable by crp investment will be funded by internal resources of the group . Says the total investment amount of the joint venture is expected to be RMB3 billion . Chairman of the joint venture will be appointed by crp investment . Says JV will be engaged in development of power projects, including coal-fired power and electricity co-generation units in Hebei, prc .

China Resources Power June total net generation of subsidiary power plants down 2.6%<0836.HK>

China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK>: Total net generation of subsidiary power plants in June 2016 decreased by 2.6% to 12 million mwh . Says on same plant basis,total net generation of subsidiary coal-fired power plants in first six months of 2016 down by 8.7% compared to pcp .

China Resources Power Says total coal production in May 2016 increased by 10.2% to 1.49 bln tonnes<0836.HK>

China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK>: May 2016 update on power plant net generation figures and coal production volume of coal mines <0836.HK> . Says total coal production in May 2016 increased by 10.2% to 1.49 billion tonnes .

China Resources Power updates on withdrawal of listing of $750 mln perpetual subordinated guaranteed capital securities<0836.HK>

China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK>: Announcement - withdrawal of listing of the securities <0836.HK> . Withdrawal of listing is expected to become effective upon the close of business on 9 may 2016 .