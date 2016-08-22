Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Glorious Property Holdings Ltd <0845.HK>: Profit warning <0845.HK> . Property -loss attributable to the owners of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to increase by approximately 90% to 110% . Says expected result due to recorded exchange loss of approximately RMB67.3 million .

Glorious Property Holdings Ltd <0845.HK>: Says possible privatisation is still under consideration by the controlling shareholder, Best Era International Limited .

Glorious Property Holdings Ltd:Loss attributable to owners of co for year ended 31 December 2015 expected to increase by approximately 20% to 40%.Loss attributable to total area of properties completed and delivered in 2015 decreased significantly resulting in decrease of about 45 percent in recognised revenue as compared to 2014.