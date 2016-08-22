Edition:
India

Glorious Property Holdings Ltd (0845.HK)

0845.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
HK$0.84
Open
HK$0.84
Day's High
HK$0.85
Day's Low
HK$0.84
Volume
5,941,000
Avg. Vol
4,175,330
52-wk High
HK$1.35
52-wk Low
HK$0.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Glorious Property Holdings issues profit warning<0845.HK>
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Glorious Property Holdings Ltd <0845.HK>: Profit warning <0845.HK> . Property -loss attributable to the owners of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to increase by approximately 90% to 110% . Says expected result due to recorded exchange loss of approximately RMB67.3 million .  Full Article

Glorious Property says possible privatisation is still under consideration<0845.HK>
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

Glorious Property Holdings Ltd <0845.HK>: Says possible privatisation is still under consideration by the controlling shareholder, Best Era International Limited .  Full Article

Glorious Property Holdings Ltd announces fy 2015 profit warning
Tuesday, 29 Mar 2016 

Glorious Property Holdings Ltd:Loss attributable to owners of co for year ended 31 December 2015 expected to increase by approximately 20% to 40%.Loss attributable to total area of properties completed and delivered in 2015 decreased significantly resulting in decrease of about 45 percent in recognised revenue as compared to 2014.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Glorious Property Holdings Ltd News

» More 0845.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials