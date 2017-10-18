Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maoye International announces issuance of senior guaranteed notes due 2018

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>:Co entered into purchase agreement with initial purchasers and subsidiary guarantors in connection with proposed notes issue​.Pursuant to agreement co agreed to issue and sell and initial purchasers agreed to purchase from co notes of $300 million​.

Maoye Commercial to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26

May 22 (Reuters) - Maoye Commercial Co Ltd <600828.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26.

Maoye International updates on repurchase of senior notes from controlling shareholder

Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK> : Connected Transaction-repurchase Of Senior Notes From Controlling Shareholder . Maoye (China), a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into repurchase agreement with huang .Maoye (China) agreed to acquire and huang agreed to dispose of notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$12 million.

Maoye International updates on provision of loan to Maoye Shangsha

Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: announcement-provision Of Loan To Maoye Shangsha . Shenzhen Maoye (Group) Co., Ltd entered into a loan agreement with Shenzhen Maoye Trade Building Co., Ltd .Maoye group has agreed to provide a term loan to Maoye Shangsha in sum of RMB190 million.

Maoye International HY net profit was RMB47.9 million<0848.HK>

Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: HY net profit was RMB47.9 million . Does not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY total sales proceeds were RMB5.74 billion, representing an increase of 23.9% . Says consumer market in China will be facing a stable and positive development trend in general . HY total operating revenue was RMB2.29 billion, representing an increase of 11.1% . In the second half of 2016, the group will uphold its strategies to grow moderately and healthily .

Maoye International issues profit warning<0848.HK>

Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: Profit warning <0848.HK> . Expects that the net profits of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 will represent a material decrease . Expected result due to decrease in same-store concessionaire sales due to factors such as weak consumer demand and threats from e-Commerce retailers .

Maoye International says Maoye Commercial placing to raise RMB2.27 bln<0848.HK>

Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: Maoye Shangsha and Maoye Commercial entered into the termination agreement dated 9 August 2016 . Parties agreed to terminate the Taizhou first agreement . Board of directors of Maoye Commercial has approved the proposed Maoye Commercial placing in principle . Maoye Commercial proposes to issue no more than 372.9 million new shares at issue price of no less than RMB6.08 each to raise maximum of RMB2.27 billion .

Maoye International updates on disposal of subsidiaries to a non-wholly owned subsidiary<0848.HK>

Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: Discloseable transaction - disposal of subsidiaries to a non-wholly owned subsidiary <0848.HK> . Says Chongqing Maoye sellers entered into the Chongqing Maoye agreement with Maoye commercial . Says Maoye shangsha entered into the taizhou first agreement with Maoye commercial . Entered into qinhuangdao Maoye agreement with Maoye commercial pursuant to which co agreed to sell qinhuangdao Maoye shares . Says Maoye shangsha agreed to sell and Maoye commercial agreed to acquire the taizhou first shares . Says preliminary consideration agreed between zhongzhao and Maoye commercial for qinhuangdao Maoye shares is RMB1.35 billion . Preliminary consideration agreed between the Chongqing Maoye sellers and Maoye commercial is RMB527 million . Says preliminary consideration agreed between Maoye shangsha and Maoye commercial for taizhou first shares is RMB643 million . No gain or loss is expected to be recorded by co from disposal of qinhuangdao Maoye, Chongqing Maoye and taizhou first shares .

Maoye says Wang Fuqin has resigned as executive director<0848.HK>

Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: Says wang fuqin has resigned as an executive director . Liu bo has been appointed as an executive director . Says wang fuqin has resigned as the vice president .

Maoye International proposes issue of bonds with amount not exceeding RMB5 bln<0848.HK>

Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: Announcement - proposed issue of bonds by Maoye shangsha <0848.HK> . Maoye shangsha proposes an issue of bonds with an aggregate principal amount not exceeding RMB5 billion . Maoye shangsha entered into the underwriting agreement with boc international on 20 may 2016 . Maoye shangsha has engaged Boc International as the sole underwriter in respect of the proposed issue of bonds .