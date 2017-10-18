Maoye International Holdings Ltd (0848.HK)
Maoye International announces issuance of senior guaranteed notes due 2018
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>:Co entered into purchase agreement with initial purchasers and subsidiary guarantors in connection with proposed notes issue.Pursuant to agreement co agreed to issue and sell and initial purchasers agreed to purchase from co notes of $300 million. Full Article
Maoye Commercial to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
May 22 (Reuters) - Maoye Commercial Co Ltd <600828.SS> ::* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26. Full Article
Maoye International updates on repurchase of senior notes from controlling shareholder
Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK> : Connected Transaction-repurchase Of Senior Notes From Controlling Shareholder . Maoye (China), a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into repurchase agreement with huang .Maoye (China) agreed to acquire and huang agreed to dispose of notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$12 million. Full Article
Maoye International updates on provision of loan to Maoye Shangsha
Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: announcement-provision Of Loan To Maoye Shangsha . Shenzhen Maoye (Group) Co., Ltd entered into a loan agreement with Shenzhen Maoye Trade Building Co., Ltd .Maoye group has agreed to provide a term loan to Maoye Shangsha in sum of RMB190 million. Full Article
Maoye International HY net profit was RMB47.9 million<0848.HK>
Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: HY net profit was RMB47.9 million . Does not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY total sales proceeds were RMB5.74 billion, representing an increase of 23.9% . Says consumer market in China will be facing a stable and positive development trend in general . HY total operating revenue was RMB2.29 billion, representing an increase of 11.1% . In the second half of 2016, the group will uphold its strategies to grow moderately and healthily . Full Article
Maoye International issues profit warning<0848.HK>
Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: Profit warning <0848.HK> . Expects that the net profits of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 will represent a material decrease . Expected result due to decrease in same-store concessionaire sales due to factors such as weak consumer demand and threats from e-Commerce retailers . Full Article
Maoye International says Maoye Commercial placing to raise RMB2.27 bln<0848.HK>
Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: Maoye Shangsha and Maoye Commercial entered into the termination agreement dated 9 August 2016 . Parties agreed to terminate the Taizhou first agreement . Board of directors of Maoye Commercial has approved the proposed Maoye Commercial placing in principle . Maoye Commercial proposes to issue no more than 372.9 million new shares at issue price of no less than RMB6.08 each to raise maximum of RMB2.27 billion . Full Article
Maoye International updates on disposal of subsidiaries to a non-wholly owned subsidiary<0848.HK>
Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: Discloseable transaction - disposal of subsidiaries to a non-wholly owned subsidiary <0848.HK> . Says Chongqing Maoye sellers entered into the Chongqing Maoye agreement with Maoye commercial . Says Maoye shangsha entered into the taizhou first agreement with Maoye commercial . Entered into qinhuangdao Maoye agreement with Maoye commercial pursuant to which co agreed to sell qinhuangdao Maoye shares . Says Maoye shangsha agreed to sell and Maoye commercial agreed to acquire the taizhou first shares . Says preliminary consideration agreed between zhongzhao and Maoye commercial for qinhuangdao Maoye shares is RMB1.35 billion . Preliminary consideration agreed between the Chongqing Maoye sellers and Maoye commercial is RMB527 million . Says preliminary consideration agreed between Maoye shangsha and Maoye commercial for taizhou first shares is RMB643 million . No gain or loss is expected to be recorded by co from disposal of qinhuangdao Maoye, Chongqing Maoye and taizhou first shares . Full Article
Maoye says Wang Fuqin has resigned as executive director<0848.HK>
Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: Says wang fuqin has resigned as an executive director . Liu bo has been appointed as an executive director . Says wang fuqin has resigned as the vice president . Full Article
Maoye International proposes issue of bonds with amount not exceeding RMB5 bln<0848.HK>
Maoye International Holdings Ltd <0848.HK>: Announcement - proposed issue of bonds by Maoye shangsha <0848.HK> . Maoye shangsha proposes an issue of bonds with an aggregate principal amount not exceeding RMB5 billion . Maoye shangsha entered into the underwriting agreement with boc international on 20 may 2016 . Maoye shangsha has engaged Boc International as the sole underwriter in respect of the proposed issue of bonds . Full Article
