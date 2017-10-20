Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd (0852.HK)
0852.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.17 (+11.81%)
Prev Close
HK$1.44
Open
HK$1.44
Day's High
HK$1.65
Day's Low
HK$1.44
Volume
16,188,000
Avg. Vol
3,979,127
52-wk High
HK$1.78
52-wk Low
HK$0.32
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Jiangsu Dagang's share trade to resume amid JV deal, shareholder cutting stake
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd <002077.SZ>:Says controlling shareholder plans to sell 12.5 percent stake in the company.Says it plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan ($226.62 million) to set up investment JV with partners including Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd <<<0852.HK>>>.Says share trade to resume on Oct 23. Full Article
Strong Petrochemical Holdings issues positive profit alert<0852.HK>
Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd <0852.HK>: Positive profit alert <0852.HK> . Expected that the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 may record a profit . Expected results due to one-off gain arisen from disposal of Strong Petrochemical Company ltd in Q2 2016 . Full Article