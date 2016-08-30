Edition:
MicroPort Scientific Corp (0853.HK)

0853.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.31 (+3.90%)
Prev Close
HK$7.95
Open
HK$7.95
Day's High
HK$8.43
Day's Low
HK$7.95
Volume
2,357,009
Avg. Vol
1,941,896
52-wk High
HK$8.43
52-wk Low
HK$5.11

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MicroPort updates on proposed quotation of Shanghai MicroPort EP Medtech<0853.HK>
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

MicroPort Scientific Corp <0853.HK>: Voluntary announcement - proposed quotation of Shanghai MicroPort ep medtech co., ltd. on national equities exchange and quotations <0853.HK> . Considering spin- off of mircoport ep, a subsidiary of the company, by way of separate quotation of its shares on neeq .  Full Article

MicroPort Scientific issues positive profit alert<0853.HK>
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

MicroPort Scientific Corp <0853.HK>: Positive profit alert <0853.HK> . Group is expected to record a net profit of not less than USD4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected results due to growth in revenue from cardiovascular and endovascular segments in the prc market .  Full Article

MicroPort Scientific Corp unit and Otsuka Group enter into distribution agreements<0853.HK>
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

MicroPort Scientific Corp <0853.HK>: Continuing connected transactions additional exclusive distribution agreements . Unit and the Otsuka Group entered into the additional exclusive distribution agreements .  Full Article

MicroPort Scientific Corp News

BRIEF-Microport Scientific posts HY profit attributable of $21.4 mln

* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders us$21.4 million, up 355.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

