Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MicroPort updates on proposed quotation of Shanghai MicroPort EP Medtech<0853.HK>

MicroPort Scientific Corp <0853.HK>: Voluntary announcement - proposed quotation of Shanghai MicroPort ep medtech co., ltd. on national equities exchange and quotations <0853.HK> . Considering spin- off of mircoport ep, a subsidiary of the company, by way of separate quotation of its shares on neeq .

MicroPort Scientific issues positive profit alert<0853.HK>

MicroPort Scientific Corp <0853.HK>: Positive profit alert <0853.HK> . Group is expected to record a net profit of not less than USD4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected results due to growth in revenue from cardiovascular and endovascular segments in the prc market .

MicroPort Scientific Corp unit and Otsuka Group enter into distribution agreements<0853.HK>

MicroPort Scientific Corp <0853.HK>: Continuing connected transactions additional exclusive distribution agreements . Unit and the Otsuka Group entered into the additional exclusive distribution agreements .