China Water Affairs Group Ltd (0855.HK)

0855.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
HK$6.00
Open
HK$6.00
Day's High
HK$6.01
Day's Low
HK$5.93
Volume
6,528,000
Avg. Vol
6,186,096
52-wk High
HK$6.22
52-wk Low
HK$4.18

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Water Affairs Group says unit buys 70 pct water supply co stake for about RMB61​ mln
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China Water Affairs Group Ltd <0855.HK>::Unit to buy, among others, 70 percent stake in water supply company for about RMB61​ million in cash.  Full Article

China Water Affairs Group Ltd News

