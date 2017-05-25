VSTECS Holdings Ltd (0856.HK)
0856.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.10 (+3.12%)
Prev Close
HK$3.20
Open
HK$3.17
Day's High
HK$3.32
Day's Low
HK$3.17
Volume
1,330,800
Avg. Vol
869,008
52-wk High
HK$3.32
52-wk Low
HK$1.99
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
VST Holdings' unit enters JV agreement with unit of Tsinghua Holdings
May 25 (Reuters) - Vst Holdings Ltd <0856.HK>:Unit entered into JV agreement with unit and an associate of tsinghua holdings for establishing jv company.Total investment commitment in JV company is RMB1 billion.JV co's to provide supply chain finance, consumer finance, new retail & industrial merger & acquisitions and investments relating to technology sector. Full Article
BRIEF-VST Holdings' unit enters JV agreement with unit of Tsinghua Holdings
