PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)

0857.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.97HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
HK$5.01
Open
HK$5.01
Day's High
HK$5.02
Day's Low
HK$4.91
Volume
88,322,452
Avg. Vol
101,474,300
52-wk High
HK$6.38
52-wk Low
HK$4.72

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Petrofac secures $30 mln contract for Halfaya in Iraq​
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Petrofac::‍AWARDED CONTRACT OF AROUND $30 MILLION TO UNDERTAKE PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR HALFAYA IN SOUTHERN IRAQ​.  Full Article

Petrochina to pay 0.02 yuan per share as 2016 H1 dividend
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Petrochina <601857.SS>:Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share to shareholders of record on Sep. 20 for 2016 H1.  Full Article

PetroChina says board proposes to appoint Zhang Jianhua as director<0857.HK><601857.SS>
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: petrochina-proposed appointment of director <0857.hk> . board proposes to appoint Zhang Jianhua as director of company .  Full Article

PetroChina Co and Beijing Gas enters products and services agreement<0857.HK><601857.SS>
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: Continuing connected transaction - products and services agreement <0857.HK> . Says the company and Beijing Gas entered into the products and services agreement . Company has agreed to supply, and Beijing gas has agreed to purchase natural gas and natural gas related pipeline transportation services . Term of the products and services agreement shall be two years commencing from 1 January 2016 and ending on 31 December 2017 .  Full Article

Petrochina's controlling shareholder gets approval to transfer A-shares to Baosteel
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS><0857.HK> :Says controlling shareholder gets state assets supervisor's approval to transfer 624 million A-shares in the company to baosteel group.  Full Article

PetroChina updates on progress of complaint<0857.HK><601857.SS>
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 

PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: Announcement on progress of complaint <0857.HK> . Normal course of business of the company has not been affected . As at the date of this announcement, appellants have not requested for certiorari by the supreme court of the United States . All complaints brought by appellants to district court and second circuit are dismissed, pursuant to U.S. Federal court procedure rules . Refers to announcement on June 6, 2014 where lead plaintiff filed an amended class action complaint .  Full Article

PetroChina announces completion of integration transaction of Kunlun Gas and Kunlun Energy<0857.HK><601857.SS>
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: All necessary approvals from relevant government authorities in respect of the acquisition have been obtained . Reference is made to announcement dated 25 Nov 2015 in relation to acquisition of entire equity interest in PetroChina Kunlun Gas by Kunlun Energy .  Full Article

Petrochina's controlling shareholder to transfer 624 mln A-shares to Baosteel Group
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS><0857.HK> :Says controlling shareholder to transfer 624 million A-shares in the company to Baosteel Group.  Full Article

Petrochina to pay 2015 dividend on June 8
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Petrochina Company Limited <601857.SS> : Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02486 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 7 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8.  Full Article

Petrochina Company issues 15 bln yuan mid-term bills
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Petrochina Company Limited <601857.SS> : Says it issues first tranche of 2016 mid-term bills worth 15 billion yuan .Says the bills with a term of five years and an interest rate of 3.45 percent.  Full Article

PetroChina Co Ltd News

PETROCHINA EXPRESSES INTEREST IN IRAQ'S NASSIRIYA OIL REFINERY - IRAQ OIL MINISTRY

Earnings vs. Estimates

