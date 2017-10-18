PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)
4.97HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.04 (-0.80%)
HK$5.01
HK$5.01
HK$5.02
HK$4.91
88,322,452
101,474,300
HK$6.38
HK$4.72
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Petrofac secures $30 mln contract for Halfaya in Iraq
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Petrofac::AWARDED CONTRACT OF AROUND $30 MILLION TO UNDERTAKE PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR HALFAYA IN SOUTHERN IRAQ. Full Article
Petrochina to pay 0.02 yuan per share as 2016 H1 dividend
Petrochina <601857.SS>:Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share to shareholders of record on Sep. 20 for 2016 H1. Full Article
PetroChina says board proposes to appoint Zhang Jianhua as director<0857.HK><601857.SS>
PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: petrochina-proposed appointment of director <0857.hk> . board proposes to appoint Zhang Jianhua as director of company . Full Article
PetroChina Co and Beijing Gas enters products and services agreement<0857.HK><601857.SS>
PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: Continuing connected transaction - products and services agreement <0857.HK> . Says the company and Beijing Gas entered into the products and services agreement . Company has agreed to supply, and Beijing gas has agreed to purchase natural gas and natural gas related pipeline transportation services . Term of the products and services agreement shall be two years commencing from 1 January 2016 and ending on 31 December 2017 . Full Article
Petrochina's controlling shareholder gets approval to transfer A-shares to Baosteel
PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS><0857.HK>
PetroChina updates on progress of complaint<0857.HK><601857.SS>
PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: Announcement on progress of complaint <0857.HK> . Normal course of business of the company has not been affected . As at the date of this announcement, appellants have not requested for certiorari by the supreme court of the United States . All complaints brought by appellants to district court and second circuit are dismissed, pursuant to U.S. Federal court procedure rules . Refers to announcement on June 6, 2014 where lead plaintiff filed an amended class action complaint . Full Article
PetroChina announces completion of integration transaction of Kunlun Gas and Kunlun Energy<0857.HK><601857.SS>
PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: All necessary approvals from relevant government authorities in respect of the acquisition have been obtained . Reference is made to announcement dated 25 Nov 2015 in relation to acquisition of entire equity interest in PetroChina Kunlun Gas by Kunlun Energy . Full Article
Petrochina's controlling shareholder to transfer 624 mln A-shares to Baosteel Group
PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS><0857.HK>
Petrochina to pay 2015 dividend on June 8
Petrochina Company Limited <601857.SS> : Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02486 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 7 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8. Full Article
Petrochina Company issues 15 bln yuan mid-term bills
Petrochina Company Limited <601857.SS> : Says it issues first tranche of 2016 mid-term bills worth 15 billion yuan .Says the bills with a term of five years and an interest rate of 3.45 percent. Full Article
PETROCHINA EXPRESSES INTEREST IN IRAQ'S NASSIRIYA OIL REFINERY - IRAQ OIL MINISTRY
PETROCHINA EXPRESSES INTEREST IN IRAQ'S NASSIRIYA OIL REFINERY - IRAQ OIL MINISTRY