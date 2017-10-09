O Luxe Holdings Ltd (0860.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
O Luxe Holdings Ltd names Ho Chi Kit as CEO
Oct 9 (Reuters) - O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK>:Says Ho Chi Kit appointed as chief executive officer.Wong Chi Ming, Jeffry resigns as ceo with effect from 9 october. Full Article
O Luxe Holdings enters MOU with EV power Holding
Oct 9 (Reuters) - O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK>:Entered into a memorandum of understanding with EV power Holding in relation to investment in electric vehicle charging business.Pursuant to MOU company intends to subscribe for preferred shares of EV Power in total value of US$12 million. Full Article
O Luxe Holdings updates on sale of shares by controlling shareholder
Sept 11 (Reuters) - O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK>::Been informed by Prestige Rich, controlling shareholder of co & co owned by Zhang that Prestige Rich entered share purchase agreement.Deal with Ocean Dynasty Investment & Vivaldi International to sell 140.4 million shares at price of HK$1.00 to Ocean Dynasty.Deal to sell 93.6 million shares at a price of HK$1.00 to Vivaldi. Full Article
O Luxe signs deal to acquire Rich Cypress from Baohua Enterprises
O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK> : discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of Rich Cypress Limited . Purchaser entered into agreement with vendor and guarantor . Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire and vendor conditionally agreed to sell sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of target co . Deal for consideration of rmb219 million .Target co is Rich Cypress ; vendor is Baohua Enterprises ; guarantor is Huang Youzi , registered legal and beneficial owner of vendor. Full Article
O Luxe enters into agreement with Golden Mega and Zhang;updates on trading<0860.HK>
O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK>: The company (as purchaser), Golden Mega Holdings Limited And Zhang entered into the agreement . Deal for consideration of hk$588 million . Upon completion, co will hold 60% of issued share capital of the target . Consideration shall be satisfied by allotment and issue of 1.96 billion shares at issue price of hk$0.30 per consideration share to vendor . Application has been made for resumption of trading in the shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 may 2016 . Full Article
