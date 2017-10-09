Edition:
O Luxe Holdings Ltd (0860.HK)

0860.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+3.11%)
Prev Close
HK$1.61
Open
HK$1.61
Day's High
HK$1.67
Day's Low
HK$1.60
Volume
6,510,000
Avg. Vol
19,506,122
52-wk High
HK$1.87
52-wk Low
HK$0.62

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

O Luxe Holdings Ltd names ‍Ho Chi Kit as CEO
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK>:Says ‍Ho Chi Kit appointed as chief executive officer​.‍Wong Chi Ming, Jeffry resigns as ceo with effect from 9 october​.  Full Article

O Luxe Holdings enters MOU with EV power Holding
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK>:Entered into a memorandum of understanding with EV power Holding in relation to investment in electric vehicle charging business​.Pursuant to MOU company intends to subscribe for preferred shares of EV Power in total value of US$12 million.  Full Article

O Luxe Holdings updates on sale of shares by controlling shareholder
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK>::Been informed by Prestige Rich, controlling shareholder of co & co owned by Zhang that Prestige Rich entered share purchase agreement.Deal with Ocean Dynasty Investment & Vivaldi International to sell 140.4 million shares at price of HK$1.00 to Ocean Dynasty.Deal to sell 93.6 million shares at a price of HK$1.00 to Vivaldi.  Full Article

O Luxe signs deal to acquire Rich Cypress from Baohua Enterprises
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK> : discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of Rich Cypress Limited . Purchaser entered into agreement with vendor and guarantor . Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire and vendor conditionally agreed to sell sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of target co . Deal for consideration of rmb219 million .Target co is Rich Cypress ; vendor is Baohua Enterprises ; guarantor is Huang Youzi , registered legal and beneficial owner of vendor.  Full Article

O Luxe enters into agreement with Golden Mega and Zhang;updates on trading<0860.HK>
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK>: The company (as purchaser), Golden Mega Holdings Limited And Zhang entered into the agreement . Deal for consideration of hk$588 million . Upon completion, co will hold 60% of issued share capital of the target . Consideration shall be satisfied by allotment and issue of 1.96 billion shares at issue price of hk$0.30 per consideration share to vendor . Application has been made for resumption of trading in the shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 may 2016 .  Full Article

BRIEF-O Luxe Holdings Ltd names ‍Ho Chi Kit as CEO

* ‍Wong Chi Ming, Jeffry resigns as ceo with effect from 9 october​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

