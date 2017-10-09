Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

O Luxe Holdings Ltd names ‍Ho Chi Kit as CEO

Oct 9 (Reuters) - O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK>:Says ‍Ho Chi Kit appointed as chief executive officer​.‍Wong Chi Ming, Jeffry resigns as ceo with effect from 9 october​.

O Luxe Holdings enters MOU with EV power Holding

Oct 9 (Reuters) - O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK>:Entered into a memorandum of understanding with EV power Holding in relation to investment in electric vehicle charging business​.Pursuant to MOU company intends to subscribe for preferred shares of EV Power in total value of US$12 million.

O Luxe Holdings updates on sale of shares by controlling shareholder

Sept 11 (Reuters) - O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK>::Been informed by Prestige Rich, controlling shareholder of co & co owned by Zhang that Prestige Rich entered share purchase agreement.Deal with Ocean Dynasty Investment & Vivaldi International to sell 140.4 million shares at price of HK$1.00 to Ocean Dynasty.Deal to sell 93.6 million shares at a price of HK$1.00 to Vivaldi.

O Luxe signs deal to acquire Rich Cypress from Baohua Enterprises

O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK> : discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of Rich Cypress Limited . Purchaser entered into agreement with vendor and guarantor . Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire and vendor conditionally agreed to sell sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of target co . Deal for consideration of rmb219 million .Target co is Rich Cypress ; vendor is Baohua Enterprises ; guarantor is Huang Youzi , registered legal and beneficial owner of vendor.

O Luxe enters into agreement with Golden Mega and Zhang;updates on trading<0860.HK>

O Luxe Holdings Ltd <0860.HK>: The company (as purchaser), Golden Mega Holdings Limited And Zhang entered into the agreement . Deal for consideration of hk$588 million . Upon completion, co will hold 60% of issued share capital of the target . Consideration shall be satisfied by allotment and issue of 1.96 billion shares at issue price of hk$0.30 per consideration share to vendor . Application has been made for resumption of trading in the shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 may 2016 .