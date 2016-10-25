Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Digital china holdings says Qtrly revenue at RMB 1.91 billion

Digital China Holdings Ltd <0861.HK>- : Qtrly revenue RMB 1.91 billion versus RMB 1.66 billion .Qtrly net profit attributable RMB 43.9 million versus RMB 68.9 million.

Digital China's unit to further acquire about 1.24% interests in Howso Technology<0861.HK>

Digital China Holdings Ltd <0861.HK>: Dc holdings-discloseable transaction - third acquisition of equity interests in Nanjing Howso Technology Co., Ltd. <0861.HK> . Deal to further acquire approximately 1.24% equity interests in howso technology for an aggregate consideration of RMB14.9 million . Says unit entered into third acquisition agreement to further acquire approximately 1.24% equity interests in Howso Technology .

HC International says unit to acquire 9.4 mln shares of Digital China<0861.HK><2280.HK>

HC International Inc <2280.HK>: Discloseable transaction acquisition of shares of digital China <2280.HK> . Deal for the purchase price of HK$56.4 million . Unit entered into the share purchase agreement with the vendor . Pursuant to which the purchaser has agreed to acquire 9.4 million purchase shares of Digital China .

Digital China Holdings updates on acquisition of interests in Ford Star Pacific Ltd<0861.HK>

Digital China Holdings Ltd <0861.HK>: Dc holdings-discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of interests in Ford star pacific limited . Unit entered into the sale and purchase agreement with, amongst others, the seller . Says agreement at a total consideration of RMB630 million .

Digital China Holdings updates on acquisition of equity interests in Nanjing Howso Technology Co<0861.HK>

Digital China Holdings Ltd <0861.HK>: Dc holdings-discloseable transaction - further acquisition of equity interests in Nanjing howso technology co., ltd. <0861.HK> . Dcits entered second acquisition agreement to further acquire approximately 1.29% equity interests in howso technology . Deal for RMB15.5 million rgt .

Digital China Holdings updates on acquisition agreement with Howso Technology shareholders<0861.HK>

Digital China Holdings Ltd <0861.HK>: Dcits, entered into the acquisition agreement with the howso technology shareholders . Howso technology shareholders agreed to sell 96.03% of equity interests of howso technology . The consideration for the acquisition agreement is RMB1.15 billion . Says "expects that no gain or loss from the deemed disposal will be recorded in its consolidated income statement" .