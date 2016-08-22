China Medical System Holdings Ltd <0867.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June, 2016 <0867.HK> . Says HY profit for the period up 32.5% to RMB654.2 million . Says declared interim dividend up 32.5% to RMB0.1052 per share . Says HY turnover up 29.9% to RMB2.18 billion . "Group will continuously expand the network coverage while intensively cultivating the existing network" .