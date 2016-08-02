Edition:
India

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd (0868.HK)

0868.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.09 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
HK$7.85
Open
HK$7.86
Day's High
HK$7.92
Day's Low
HK$7.73
Volume
7,551,866
Avg. Vol
10,849,431
52-wk High
HK$8.52
52-wk Low
HK$5.62

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Xinyi Glass Holdings says HY net profit increased 44.9%<0868.HK>
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd <0868.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0868.HK> . Total sales for the six months ended 30 June 2016 reached hk$5.89 billion, representing an increase of 11.4%, . Directors declare an interim dividend of 17.0 hk cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit attributable to the equity holders of the company reached HK$1.37 billion increase of 44.9% . "Group is optimistic that the float glass market will improve in the foreseeable future" .  Full Article

Xinyi Solar to continue to buy equipments under equipment purchase framework agreement<0868.HK><0968.HK>
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd <0968.HK>: Joint announcement - continuing connected transactions - purchase of the automation equipment by Xinyi Solar <0968.HK> . Equipment purchase framework agreement was entered into . Xinyi Solar Group agreed to continue to purchase automation equipment from Xinyi Glass Group for 6-months ending 31 December 2016 . Total purchase price is expected to be not more than payment of the RMB34.64 million .  Full Article

Xinyi Solar Holdings says will continue to purchase products from Xinyi Glass Group<0868.HK><0968.HK>
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd <0968.HK>: Joint announcement - continuing connected transactions - purchase of glass products by Xinyi Solar <0968.HK> . On 29 June 2016 the glass supply framework agreement was entered into . Pursuant to deal Xinyi Solar Group agreed to continue to purchase products from Xinyi Glass Group for six months ending 31 December 2016 . Maximum purchase agreement amount of RMB93.92 million .  Full Article

Xinyi Glass issues profit alert<0868.HK>
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd <0868.HK>: Positive profit alert for the six months period ending 30 June 2016 <0868.HK> . Net profit for the six months ending 30 June 2016 is expected to increase significantly by 30% to 45% . Says expected result due to reduction of costs of sales of the float glass business .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd News

» More 0868.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials