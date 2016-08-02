Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Xinyi Glass Holdings says HY net profit increased 44.9%<0868.HK>

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd <0868.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0868.HK> . Total sales for the six months ended 30 June 2016 reached hk$5.89 billion, representing an increase of 11.4%, . Directors declare an interim dividend of 17.0 hk cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY net profit attributable to the equity holders of the company reached HK$1.37 billion increase of 44.9% . "Group is optimistic that the float glass market will improve in the foreseeable future" .

Xinyi Solar to continue to buy equipments under equipment purchase framework agreement<0868.HK><0968.HK>

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd <0968.HK>: Joint announcement - continuing connected transactions - purchase of the automation equipment by Xinyi Solar <0968.HK> . Equipment purchase framework agreement was entered into . Xinyi Solar Group agreed to continue to purchase automation equipment from Xinyi Glass Group for 6-months ending 31 December 2016 . Total purchase price is expected to be not more than payment of the RMB34.64 million .

Xinyi Solar Holdings says will continue to purchase products from Xinyi Glass Group<0868.HK><0968.HK>

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd <0968.HK>: Joint announcement - continuing connected transactions - purchase of glass products by Xinyi Solar <0968.HK> . On 29 June 2016 the glass supply framework agreement was entered into . Pursuant to deal Xinyi Solar Group agreed to continue to purchase products from Xinyi Glass Group for six months ending 31 December 2016 . Maximum purchase agreement amount of RMB93.92 million .

Xinyi Glass issues profit alert<0868.HK>

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd <0868.HK>: Positive profit alert for the six months period ending 30 June 2016 <0868.HK> . Net profit for the six months ending 30 June 2016 is expected to increase significantly by 30% to 45% . Says expected result due to reduction of costs of sales of the float glass business .