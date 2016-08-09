Playmates Toys Ltd (0869.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Playmates Toys issues profit warning<0869.HK>
Playmates Toys Ltd <0869.HK>: Expected to record decrease in profit after income tax for hy as compared to the corresponding period in 2015 . Playmates toys-profit warning <0869.hk> . Decrease in profit was attributable to lower sales due to strong competitions and increase in operating expenses . Unaudited revenue of the group for june 30, 2016 is expected to be about hk$595 mln as compared to hk$688 mln . Unaudited profit after income tax for hy is expected to be in the range of hk$90 mln to hk$98 mln as compared to hk$156 mln . Full Article
Playmates Toys issues profit warning
Playmates Toys Ltd:For the year ended 31 December 2015, the profit after income tax of the group for the year is expected to record a decrease.Says decrease was attributable to lower sales in 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Playmates Toys posts HY profit attributable HK$36.6 million
* HY profit attributable to owners HK$36.6 million versus HK$95.2 million