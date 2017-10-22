Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical's 9-month net profit up 40.6 pct

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd <600332.SS>:Says its 9-month net profit up 40.6 percent y/y at 1.49 billion yuan ($225.13 million).

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings says Jan-Sept net profit at RMB 1.06bln

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd <600332.SS>- : 9 month income from operation at RMB 15.54 billion versus RMB 15.07 billion .Jan-Sept net profit RMB 1.06 billion versus RMB 960.0 million a year ago.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical to distribute special dividend of RMB3<600332.SS>

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd <600332.SS>: Proposed distribution of special dividend <0874.HK> . Board resolved to distribute a special dividend of RMB3 in cash for every 10 shares held .

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings says investment co stake rises to 5.4 pct

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited<600332.SS>:Says a Guangzhou-based investment firm's stake in the co rises to 5.4 percent (88 million shares) from 0 percent.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharma's H1 net profit up 7.3 pct

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd <600332.SS> <0874.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 7.3 percent y/y at 831.8 million yuan ($125.41 million).

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings unit signs letter of intent

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd:Says its unit signs letter of intent with Dazhai to set up a JV to operate "Dazhai" brand and its walnut drink.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings signs letter of intent

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd:Signs letter of intent with Guangzhou-based medical equipment technology company.The parties will jointly set up of medical apparatus and instruments hatching industrial park in Baiyunshan, institute of medical apparatus and instruments and translational medicine, laboratory of medical equipment medical device clinical trials industry alliance.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings announces no dividend payment for 2015

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd:Announces no dividend payment for 2015.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings to provide loan guarantee for subsidiary

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd:To provide loan guarantee of 360 million yuan for two Guangzhou-based pharmaceutical wholly owned subsidiaries.Loan guarantee is with a term by June 30, 2017.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings branch office receives drug clinical trials approval documents

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd:Guangzhou-based branch office receives drug clinical trials approval documents, for cefdinir dispersible tablets (50mg and 0.1g respectively).