O-Net Technologies Group Ltd (0877.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
O-Net Technologies Group expects to record an increase in HY net profit
July 24 (Reuters) - O-Net Technologies Group <0877.HK> ::Expects to record an increase of not less than 60% in net profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 June 2017.Expected result due to an increase of not less than 15% in revenue during HY. Full Article
O-Net Technologies says Tam Man Chi resigned as co-chairman
O-Net Technologies Group Ltd <0877.HK> : Na Qinglin has been re-designated from co-chairman to chairman of board .Tam Man Chi resigned as co-chairman of company. Full Article
O-Net Technologies Group issues positive profit alert<0877.HK>
O-Net Technologies Group Ltd <0877.HK>: Tech gp-positive profit alert <0877.HK> . Expected to record a significant increase of not less than 70% in the net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says expected result due to the significant increase in operating profit . Full Article
BRIEF-O-Net Tech Group says entered into agreement with vendor
* O-Net Communications entered into formal agreement with vendor