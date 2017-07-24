Edition:
O-Net Technologies Group Ltd (0877.HK)

0877.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.75HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
HK$5.74
Open
HK$5.79
Day's High
HK$5.82
Day's Low
HK$5.65
Volume
2,425,000
Avg. Vol
7,044,794
52-wk High
HK$7.55
52-wk Low
HK$3.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

O-Net Technologies Group expects to record an increase in HY net profit
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 

July 24 (Reuters) - O-Net Technologies Group <0877.HK> ::Expects to record an increase of not less than 60% in net profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 June 2017.Expected result due to an increase of not less than 15% in revenue during HY.  Full Article

O-Net Technologies says Tam Man Chi resigned as co-chairman
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 

O-Net Technologies Group Ltd <0877.HK> : Na Qinglin has been re-designated from co-chairman to chairman of board .Tam Man Chi resigned as co-chairman of company.  Full Article

O-Net Technologies Group issues positive profit alert<0877.HK>
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

O-Net Technologies Group Ltd <0877.HK>: Tech gp-positive profit alert <0877.HK> . Expected to record a significant increase of not less than 70% in the net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says expected result due to the significant increase in operating profit .  Full Article

BRIEF-O-Net Tech Group says entered into agreement with vendor

* O-Net Communications entered into formal agreement with vendor

Earnings vs. Estimates

