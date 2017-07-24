Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

O-Net Technologies Group expects to record an increase in HY net profit

July 24 (Reuters) - O-Net Technologies Group <0877.HK> ::Expects to record an increase of not less than 60% in net profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 June 2017.Expected result due to an increase of not less than 15% in revenue during HY.

O-Net Technologies says Tam Man Chi resigned as co-chairman

O-Net Technologies Group Ltd <0877.HK> : Na Qinglin has been re-designated from co-chairman to chairman of board .Tam Man Chi resigned as co-chairman of company.

O-Net Technologies Group issues positive profit alert<0877.HK>

O-Net Technologies Group Ltd <0877.HK>: Tech gp-positive profit alert <0877.HK> . Expected to record a significant increase of not less than 70% in the net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says expected result due to the significant increase in operating profit .