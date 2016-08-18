Edition:
Soundwill Holdings Ltd (0878.HK)

0878.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.14 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
HK$17.40
Open
HK$17.44
Day's High
HK$17.44
Day's Low
HK$17.22
Volume
35,000
Avg. Vol
250,805
52-wk High
HK$20.55
52-wk Low
HK$13.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Soundwill Holdings issues profit warning<0878.HK>
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Soundwill Holdings Ltd <0878.HK>: Hold-profit warning <0878.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016 while the group is expected to record a decline in profit . Says expected result due to net loss on fair value adjustments on investment properties was recorded .  Full Article

Soundwill announces disposal of Indigo Dragon<0878.HK>
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Soundwill Holdings Ltd <0878.HK>: Hold-major transaction disposal of indigo dragon limited and resumption of trading <0878.HK> . Deal for consideration of hk$820 million . Says purchaser entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the seller, the guarantor and the target company . Agreement in relation to sale and purchase of the entire issued share capital of the target company and the assignment of the sale loans . Application has been made for resumption of trading in the shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 16 June 2016 .  Full Article

Soundwill Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit outlook
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 

Soundwill Holdings Ltd:Expected to record a significant decline in the consolidated revenue and profit attributable to the shareholders for the twelve months ended 31 December 2015.Decline is mainly due to a significant decrease in revenue and profit recognised from property development.  Full Article

