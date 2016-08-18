Soundwill Holdings Ltd <0878.HK>: Hold-profit warning <0878.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016 while the group is expected to record a decline in profit . Says expected result due to net loss on fair value adjustments on investment properties was recorded .

Soundwill Holdings Ltd <0878.HK>: Hold-major transaction disposal of indigo dragon limited and resumption of trading <0878.HK> . Deal for consideration of hk$820 million . Says purchaser entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the seller, the guarantor and the target company . Agreement in relation to sale and purchase of the entire issued share capital of the target company and the assignment of the sale loans . Application has been made for resumption of trading in the shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 16 June 2016 .