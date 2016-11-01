SJM Holdings Ltd <0880.HK> : gaming revenue of group in q3 2016 was hk$9.99 billion, a decrease of 11.1% .Profit attributable to owners of company in q3 2016 was hk$513 million, an increase of 80.2% over q3 2015.

SJM Holdings Ltd <0880.HK>: hy net profit hk$1.10 bln vs hk$1.79 bln a year ago . hy total group revenue hk$21.13 bln vs hk$26.61 bln . resolved to declare the payment of an interim dividend of hk6 cents per ordinary share . performance in the second half of 2016 will remain susceptible to the overall economic performance of the surrounding region .