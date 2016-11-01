SJM Holdings Ltd (0880.HK)
0880.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
HK$6.86
Open
HK$6.91
Day's High
HK$6.91
Day's Low
HK$6.76
Volume
3,537,168
Avg. Vol
10,408,384
52-wk High
HK$8.60
52-wk Low
HK$5.18
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SJM Holdings says Q3 gaming revenue HK$9.99 bln
SJM Holdings Ltd <0880.HK> : gaming revenue of group in q3 2016 was hk$9.99 billion, a decrease of 11.1% .Profit attributable to owners of company in q3 2016 was hk$513 million, an increase of 80.2% over q3 2015. Full Article
SJM Holdings says HY net profit HK$1.10 bln<0880.HK>
SJM Holdings Ltd <0880.HK>: hy net profit hk$1.10 bln vs hk$1.79 bln a year ago . hy total group revenue hk$21.13 bln vs hk$26.61 bln . resolved to declare the payment of an interim dividend of hk6 cents per ordinary share . performance in the second half of 2016 will remain susceptible to the overall economic performance of the surrounding region . Full Article
BRIEF-SJM Holdings posts HY total revenue of HK$ 20.64 billion
* HY total group revenue HK$ 20,641 million versus HK$21,042 million