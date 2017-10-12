Oct 12 (Reuters) - Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd <0881.HK>:Entered into bond subscription agreement to issue convertible bonds of HK$2,350 mln due 2018​‍.Net proceeds from issue of convertible bonds about hk$2,300 million​.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd <0881.HK>: Says revenue for the six-month period ended 30 June 2016 increased by 18.1% to RMB31.74 billion . Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six-month period ended 30 June 2016 was RMB613.0 million, increased by 97.5% . Directors of the company proposed not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .