Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd (0881.HK)
17.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.02 (-0.12%)
HK$17.12
HK$17.18
HK$17.40
HK$17.04
3,091,849
3,516,581
HK$19.16
HK$6.27
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Zhongsheng Group to issue convertible bonds of HK$2,350 mln
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd <0881.HK>:Entered into bond subscription agreement to issue convertible bonds of HK$2,350 mln due 2018.Net proceeds from issue of convertible bonds about hk$2,300 million. Full Article
Zhongsheng Group Holdings says HY revenue increased by 18.1% to RMB31.74 bln<0881.HK>
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd <0881.HK>: Says revenue for the six-month period ended 30 June 2016 increased by 18.1% to RMB31.74 billion . Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six-month period ended 30 June 2016 was RMB613.0 million, increased by 97.5% . Directors of the company proposed not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Full Article
Zhongsheng Group Holdings says unit entered into a Reorganisation Agreement
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd:Famous Great International, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the company, entered into a reorganisation agreement.Pursuant to Reorganisation Agreement, the parties to the Reorganisation Agreement have agreed to reorganise their interest in B&L Motor. Full Article
BRIEF-Zhongsheng Group to issue convertible bonds of HK$2,350 mln
* Entered into bond subscription agreement to issue convertible bonds of HK$2,350 mln due 2018