Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd (0881.HK)

0881.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
HK$17.12
Open
HK$17.18
Day's High
HK$17.40
Day's Low
HK$17.04
Volume
3,091,849
Avg. Vol
3,516,581
52-wk High
HK$19.16
52-wk Low
HK$6.27

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zhongsheng Group to issue convertible bonds of HK$2,350 mln
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd <0881.HK>:Entered into bond subscription agreement to issue convertible bonds of HK$2,350 mln due 2018​‍.Net proceeds from issue of convertible bonds about hk$2,300 million​.  Full Article

Zhongsheng Group Holdings says HY revenue increased by 18.1% to RMB31.74 bln<0881.HK>
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd <0881.HK>: Says revenue for the six-month period ended 30 June 2016 increased by 18.1% to RMB31.74 billion . Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six-month period ended 30 June 2016 was RMB613.0 million, increased by 97.5% . Directors of the company proposed not to declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .  Full Article

Zhongsheng Group Holdings says unit entered into a Reorganisation Agreement
Monday, 11 Apr 2016 

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd:Famous Great International, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the company, entered into a reorganisation agreement.Pursuant to Reorganisation Agreement, the parties to the Reorganisation Agreement have agreed to reorganise their interest in B&L Motor.  Full Article

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Zhongsheng Group to issue convertible bonds of HK$2,350 mln

* Entered into bond subscription agreement to issue convertible bonds of HK$2,350 mln due 2018​‍

