CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK)
9.89HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.07 (-0.70%)
HK$9.96
HK$9.99
HK$10.02
HK$9.82
57,932,285
72,071,155
HK$10.88
HK$8.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Husky signs agreement for new exploration block offshore China
Husky Energy Inc
CNOOC Ltd HY net loss RMB7.74 billion
Cnooc Ltd <0883.HK> : HY oil and gas sales RMB55.08 billion versus RMB77.03 billion . Says interim dividend (tax inclusive) HK$0.12 per share . HY net production of oil and gas 241.5 million BOE, up 0.6% . HY net loss RMB7.74 billion versus profit of RMB 14.73 billion a year ago . Looking ahead to second half of year, uncertainties still remain in both the international and domestic macro environment . In area of exploration, will continue to focus on exploration of mid-to-large-sized oil and gas fields ."Recovery of international oil prices faces headwinds". Full Article
Husky Energy, CNOOC announce agreement for Liwan gas project
Husky Energy Inc
CNOOC issues profit warning<0883.HK>
CNOOC Ltd <0883.HK>: Profit warning announcement <0883.HK> . Expected to record a loss for six months ended 30 June 2016, with net loss attributable to equity shareholders of co of approximately RMB8 billion . Expected loss due to further decline of the crude oil realized price of the company during the first half of 2016 . Full Article
CNOOC Ltd appoints Yang Hua as chief executive officer<0883.HK>
CNOOC Ltd <0883.HK>: Change in directors and other positions <0883.HK> . Yang Hua re-designated as an executive director and appointed as chief executive officer of company, remains as chairman of the board . Wu Guangqi, an existing executive director, has been re-designated as a non- executive director . Yuan Guangyu, an existing executive vice president, has been appointed as an executive director and president of the company . Says Li Fanrong has resigned as an executive director, the chief executive officer and the president of the company . Full Article
Alberta official says minor fire damage at CNOOC Nexen facility
: Alberta official says minor damage in yard at CNOOC's Nexen Long Lake facility from wildfire near Fort McMurray Further company coverage: [0883.HK] (Reporting by Allison Martell, editing by G Crosse) ((Allison.Martell@thomsonreuters.com)). Full Article
Nexen's Long Lake site believed unaffected by fire- official
: ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS GOV'T AIMS TO MOVE SOUTH ALL EVACUEES STUCK NORTH OF WILDFIRE-DAMAGED CITY BY END SATURDAY . ALBERTA'S NOTLEY SAYS 156,000 HECTARE CANADA WILDFIRE MAY DOUBLE IN SIZE AND ENTER NEIGHBORING PROVINCE . ABORIGINAL COMMUNITY NORTH OF MASSIVE CANADA WILDFIRE UNDER VOLUNTARY EVACUATION ORDER- PROVINCE PREMIER . ALBERTA GOV'T SAYS FIRE EXPECTED TO BURN TO EDGE OF SUNCOR SITE, BUT SITE LIKELY RESILIENT TO FIRE . NEXEN'S LONG LAKE SITE UNDER SMOKE FROM WILDFIRE, BUT BELIEVED UNAFFECTED - PROVINCE OFFICIAL . NEXEN'S LONG LAKE SITE UNDER SMOKE FROM WILDFIRE, BUT BELIEVED UNAFFECTED - PROVINCE OFFICIAL<0883.HK> Further coverage: [nL2N18409E] (Reporting by Ethan Lou and Jeffrey Hodgson) ((Jeffrey.Hodgson@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
CNOOC Ltd - Explosion at Nexen Canadian oil sands facility kills one person - Reuters
CNOOC Ltd:One person was killed and a second person was in hospital after an explosion at Nexen Energy's Long Lake oil sands facility south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, the company said in a statement - RTRS."The affected facility has been shut down and we are stabilizing the scene. There is no immediate danger to the neighbouring communities or personnel still on site," Nexen, a unit of China's CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK, said in statement. - RTRS. Full Article
GLOBAL LNG-Asian prices jump 10 percent on bullish tender results
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Asian spot LNG prices jumped more than 10 percent this week on bullish tender results, but the rally may lose steam as prices near oil-link contract parity levels ahead of a public holiday in China and South Korea next week.