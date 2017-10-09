Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CIFI Holdings Group's ‍unit enters agreement with Qingdao Yinshengtai Group

Oct 23 (Reuters) - CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd <0884.HK>:‍Unit entered into cooperation framework agreement with Qingdao Yinshengtai Group Co Ltd​.

CIFI Holdings Group updates on September sales figures​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd <0884.HK>:In Sept group's contracted sales amounted to about RMB8.01 billion​.

Cifi updates on unit's application to participate in tender for land use rights

: Cifi Hold Gp-voluntary Announcement <0884.HK> . Shanghai land transaction affairs center made public notice stating that co's unit applied for tender of land use rights . Shanghai Xubei is currently considering to initiate an objection appeal to relevant authority . Unit submitted its application to participate in tender for land and paid amount of rmb374 million as security deposit .Foregoing will have no material adverse impact on overall business operation, financial condition and financial performance of group.

CIFI Holdings as borrower entered into facility agreement

CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd <0884.HK> : Facilities granted under facility agreement have two tranches with principal amount of HK$390 million and RMB150 million respectively . Co as borrower, and certain offshore units of co as original guarantors, entered into facility agreement .Agreement with Hang Seng Bank Limited and Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, Shanghai Branch as lenders.

Cifi enters sale and purchase agreement

Cifi Holdings Group Co Ltd : Cifi Hold Gp-connected Transaction <0884.HK> . Unit entered into sale and purchase agreement for sale and purchase of property . Deal for consideration of RMB29.7 million .Transaction not expected to have immediate material impact on financial position of group.

CIFI Holdings Group Co says August contracted sales amounted to about RMB3.70 bln<0884.HK>

CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd <0884.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for August 2016 <0884.HK> . In August 2016, the group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB3.70 billion .

CIFI Holdings Group Co enters contractual cooperative agreements with Henderson China<0884.HK>

CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd <0884.HK>: Hold gp-discloseable and connected transactions - contractual cooperative agreements in relation to property development projects in Suzhou, Yixing and Changsha, The Prc <0884.HK> . Group will invest an aggregate amount of RMB1.04 billion under the contractual cooperative agreements . Co and Henderson China entered into contractual cooperative agreements . Co will participate in development and share economic benefits of projects located in Suzhou,Yixing and Changsha in The Prc .

CIFI Holdings HY core net profit up 52.2 pct to RMB948 million<0884.HK>

CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd <0884.HK>: Hold gp-announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0884.HK> . HY contracted sales increased by 162.8% to RMB27.59 billion . HY recognized revenue increased by 79.9% to RMB8.74 billion . Says declared interim dividend of RMB3.42 cents per share . HY core net profit increased by 52.2% to RMB948 million . Believe that there are chances for a notable correction in land prices in future" . The group expects to launch presales of at least 11 more new projects in the second half of 2016 . Group is fully confident that it will achieve its full-year contracted sales target this year . For the second half of 2016 and 2017, sell- through ratio will remain high . Believe bull market sentiments in real estate markets will rotate from first-tier and strong-second-tier to laggard second-tier cites" .

CIFI Holdings Group's July sales RMB 5.01 bln<0884.HK>

CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd <0884.HK>: Hold gp-unaudited operating statistics for July 2016 <0884.HK> . July sales RMB 5.01 billion .

CIFI Holdings Group says unit to sell property for RMB29.1 mln<0884.HK>

CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd <0884.HK>: Hold gp-connected transaction . Says consideration of the property is RMB29.1 million which shall be payable in cash . Shanghai Xin'Anting and Lin Wei as purchaser , entered into sale and purchase agreement for the sale and purchase of property . Says transaction not expected to have immediate material impact on the financial position of the group .