Rentian Technology updates on cash offer by unit to acquire all issued shares of Enterprise Development

Rentian Technology Holdings Ltd <0885.HK> : Cash offer by for and on behalf of Luck Success Development to acquire all issued shares of Enterprise Development . Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on Feb 14 . For each offer share HK$1.00 in cash .Offeror intends to finance the consideration payable under the Offer by borrowings.

Rentian Technology enters MOU with Advanced Investment<0885.HK>

Rentian Technology Hldg Ltd <0885.HK>: Tech-memorandum of understanding in relation to a proposed acquisition <0885.HK> . Entered into the non-legally binding mou with the vendor . Mou in relation to its proposed acquisition of approximately 30% of the issued share capital of the target company .

Rentian Technology (previously Forefront Group Ltd) issues FY 2015 profit outlook

Rentian Technology Hldg Ltd (previously Forefront Group Ltd):Says expects to record a significant decrease in consolidated net profit for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected result attributable to net realised gain on disposal of financial assets at fair value.