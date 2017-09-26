Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 26(Reuters) - Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd <002672.SZ> ::* Says it plans to acquire 80 percent stake in Tangshan-based environmental technology firm for 130.4 million yuan .

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd <002672.SZ>:* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on May 10, regarding subsidy .* Effective June 12.

July 20 (Reuters) - Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd <002672.SZ> ::* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 27.

Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd <002672.SZ> :Says it names Liu Ren as chairman of the board.

Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd <002672.SZ> :Says co's controlling shareholder has been changed to Guangsheng Co, and State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, the People's Government of Guangdong Province has become the actual controller of co.

Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd <002672.SZ> : Says its CFO Tian Huachen resigns from the position .Appoints VP Li Pulin as acting CFO.

Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd <002672.SZ>: On 11 August 2016 board resolved to propose non-public issuance for not more than 117.2 million new A shares . On 11 August company and Guangdong Rising Assets entered into the A shares subscription agreement . Total proceeds of the non-public issuance will not exceed RMB2 billion .

Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd <002672.SZ>: Says the co and Xingye Leather Technology Co Ltd <002674.SZ> set up a environmental protection technology JV to undertake PPP project on industrial waste comprehensive treatment in Quanzhou .Says previous plan disclosed on July 26.

Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd <002672.SZ>: Company agreed to enter into the franchise agreement and the shareholder agreement with xingye leather technology co., ltd. . Registered capital of project co will be RMB100 million, of which, RMB 42.5 million will be contributed by the co .

Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd <002672.SZ> : Says its chairman of the board, Zhang Weiyang resigns from the position due to personal reason, effective on July 13 .Appoints Chen Shu as acting chairman.