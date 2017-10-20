Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Huaneng Power International issues 2017 7th tranche super short-term financing notes worth 4 bln yuan

Oct 20(Reuters) - Huaneng Power International Inc <600011.SS> ::Says it issued 2017 7th tranche super short-term financing notes worth 4 billion yuan with a term of 180 days and interest rate of 4.1 percent.

Huaneng Power International's vice chairman resigns due to change in job role

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Huaneng Power International Inc <600011.SS>0902.HKHNP.N:Says Vice Chairman Guo Junming resigns due to change in job role.

Huaneng Power International issues 2017 fourth tranche super short-term financing notes worth 4 bln yuan

April 20 (Reuters) - Huaneng Power International Inc <600011.SS> ::* Says it completed issuance of 2017 fourth tranche super short-term financing notes worth 4 billion yuan .* Notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 90 days and an interest rate of 3.6 percent .

Huaneng Power's 9-month net profit down 29.1 pct

Huaneng Power International Inc <600011.SS><0902.HK> :Says 9-month net profit down 29.1 percent y/y.

Huaneng Power enters into agreements with Huaneng Group for puchase of certain interests

Huaneng Power International Inc <600011.SS> : Company entered into transaction agreements with Huaneng Group . Deal for RMB15.11 billion . Company will pay all consideration in cash with its own funds .Co proposes to acquire from Huaneng interests in Huaneng Shandong Power , Jilin Power , Heilongjiang Power interests and Zhongyuan CCGT.

Huaneng Power to buy stakes in power and gas firms from controlling shareholder

Huaneng Power International Inc <600011.SS><0902.HK> :Says it plans to buy stakes in four power and gas firms from controlling shareholder for 15.1 billion yuan ($2.26 billion).

Huaneng Power International's H1 net profit down 31 pct

Huaneng Power International Inc <600011.SS><0902.HK> :Says H1 net profit at 6.2 billion yuan ($934.64 million), down 31 pct y/y.

Huaneng Power International issues 4 bln yuan super short-term debentures

Huaneng Power International <600011.SS> Inc.:Says it completes issuance of 4 billion yuan worth super short-term debentures, with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 2.5 percent.

Huaneng Power's Q2 power generation down 10.4 pct

Huaneng Power International Inc <600011.SS><0902.HK> :Says Q2 power generation down 10.4 percent y/y at 69.2 billion kWh.

Huaneng Power International to pay 2015 div on July 8

Huaneng Power International <600011.SS> Inc.: Says it will pay cash dividend of 4.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 7 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 8 and the dividend will be paid on July 8.